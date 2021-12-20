Shopping

The Best Sweatpants And Joggers That Actually Fit Tall Men

Finally, comfy pants that come with long inseams.

Product shown: Mack Weldon Ace sweatpants
Mack Weldon/HuffPost
Product shown: Mack Weldon Ace sweatpants

Shopping for the perfect pair of joggers or sweatpants sounds like a fairly simple task. If you’re perusing a store in person, you pick out a couple pairs to try on — or take home in hopes that they fit — and go on about your day. If you’re doing your hunt online, you put your trust in the reviews and study the size charts before you place an order.

But when you’re on the taller side or have longer legs, finding a pair that doesn’t stop at your calves or above your ankle is an annoying conundrum. Not every website lists the inseams of joggers and sweatpants, and “tall” sizes don’t always mean tall enough. And shopping in-store can be a waste of time, as most of the time if a brand does have tall sizes, they often don’t carry them at their physical locations. This opens the door for disappointment, inconvenience and high water-induced cold ankles (unless you do the hack of wearing long socks to cover the extra space).

Luckily for men who are a part of the tall or long-legged community, we’ve rounded up 11 joggers and sweatpants that made the cut in terms of providing long inseams (up to 38 inches!), various color options and flexible price ranges.

1
Public Rec
Public Rec Stadium joggers
Inseams go up to 36 inches on these elastic waistband joggers. One reviewer said, "First time I have ever had sweatpants that fit me so perfectly. When you are 6’5” [and] 250 [pounds] there are few worthwhile options."

They're also equipped with two front pockets and zippers on the cuffs for flexibility and movability. Color options include storm gray, navy and midnight.

Get them at Public Rec for $98.
2
Lululemon
Lululemon City Sweat joggers
The classic tapered fit of these Lululemon joggers is intended to sit just above ankle for a 36-inch to 38-inch inseam. One reviewer even said, "I bought them for my boyfriend who’s 6’8" and he loved them!! He said it’s one of the few sweatpants which fit his long legs."

They're made with breathable soft French terry fabric, making them perfect for working out or just running errands. Color options include black, heather gray, heather true navy and gray sage.

Get them at Lululemon for $118.
3
Jaanuu
Jaanuu men's drawstring joggers
Whether you're preparing to go work in a medical setting or shoot some hoops, these versatile joggers that also double as scrubs come with an inseam of 33 inches in the tall sizes. One reviewer said, "The size and length of the pants is perfect, and I’m 6’3. They fit semi-snug, as described; the material is so soft and flexible, I could do back flips down the hospital hallway floors…and never rip a seam!"

They're also wrinkle- and fade-resistant, and comes with six pockets. Color options include heather gray, royal blue and white.

Get them at Jaanuu for $44.
4
Amazon
SCR Sportswear tapered joggers
The length options are abundant with these tapered-fit joggers. Select your waist size and inseam length for a customized fit. Sizes range from 28x30 inches to 36x36 inches. One reviewer said, "Awesome for us tall guys! I ordered these specifically because I’m 6’2" and about 180 pounds with long legs. A medium with the 36-inch inseam is perfect, and I can put them in the dryer."

Made of a breathable cotton stretch blend, these joggers are great for casual wear or exercise. Colors include blue, black, heather gray, charcoal and khaki green.

Get them on Amazon starting at $29.99.
5
Public Rec
Public Rec All Day Every Day jogger
These everyday joggers have more than 1,200 five-star reviews, including one reviewer who said, "I’m 6’5” 210 pounds, and can never find joggers that fit well. These are joggers are awesome because you can order sizes like jeans."

Cuffed hems and a faux front-fly give these joggers a modern look, making them suitable for traveling, work and lounging. The inseams go up to 36 inches, and the pants come in colors like fog, burgundy, dark olive, navy, black and mist.

Get them at Public Rec for $98.
6
Nike
Nike Sportswear tech fleece joggers
Ranging from 34.25 inches to 35.75 inches in tall inseams, this pair of Nike joggers provides a ton of room in the thigh area and a tapered leg design. They come in 13 colors, including University Red and black, lobster and black, Dutch blue and dark gray heather and black.

Get them at Nike for $110.
7
Mack Weldon
Mack Weldon Ace sweatpants
If your legs call for a 38-inch inseam, then these are the joggers for you. The inseam range on these is 32 inches to 38 inches, and you have a variety of colors to choose from including winestain, denim blue, charcoal heather, true black and asphalt.

Get them at Mack Weldon for $78.
8
REI
REI Co-op Teton fleece pants
This pair of REI fleece pants comes in a tall size that has an inseam of 34 inches. They're made of soft polyester and have an elastic waist and zippered hand pockets for secure storage. Color options are indigo and black.

Get them at REI for $59.95.
9
Old Navy
Old Navy dynamic fleece joggers
"These joggers are comfortable, nice quality and long enough for my 6'2" teenager," one reviewer said of this pair of fleece joggers from Old Navy. The tall sizes have a 31 3/4-inch inseam. Built with banded cuffs, an elasticized waistband with an interior drawstring, and front zippered pockets, these are ideal for exercising and lounging. They come in an array of prints and colors, like black camo, cherry fizz, black, brown and oatmeal.

Get them at Old Navy for $44.99.
10
Banana Republic
Banana Republic slim motion tech joggers
On the shorter end of the long inseams are these joggers from Banana Republic. The tall sizes measure at 30.5 inches long and are made with a four-way stretch performance fabric.

Get them at Banana Republic for $109.
11
Public Rec
Public Rec Weekend joggers
Made for relaxing and weekend lounging, these Public Rec joggers come in inseams from 28 inches to 36 inches. "I own the Everyday Pants, Weekend Jogger and Stadium Jogger. I wear 36”x36” and they all fit well. The Weekend Jogger is perfect for colder weather," one reviewer said.

These are made with French terry fabric and come with an elastic waistband, two front pockets and a single back pocket. Color choices include heather navy, heather charcoal, heather silver spoon, heather maroon, black and stone navy.

Get them at Public Rec for $88.
