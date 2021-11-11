If you’ve spent countless months of working from home, it’s getting hard to tell what counts as “professional clothing.” You’ve got your under-the-desk Zoom pants, your Google Hangouts hoodie and of course, your camera-off plushy sweater for voice-only meetings. But as offices start opening back up, you’re due for some clothing upgrades (or maybe you’re still working from home, but want to bump things up a notch.)

You’re not willing to go back to restrictive pants or things that need dry cleaning, but you’re open to something a touch more tailored. And maybe with no armpit holes or coffee stains. Essentially, you’re looking for elevated, office-appropriate sweats that can be dressed up or down and don’t scream, “these are pajamas.”

The key to disguising loungewear as workwear is adding structure wherever you can. While your all-time favorite pajama sweats are lovingly worn-in and unraveled at the seams, you want your wear-to-work sweats to look crisp and sleek. Think joggers or stretch pants in thick fabrics, or crew neck pullovers elevated by a boxy crop cut or dramatic sleeves.

In addition to shape, you can disguise sweats as business casual with color and little details. Picking darker tones and neutral colors give your sweats a formal feel, and extras like piping or elbow patches make your outfit feel more intentional and less, “I’m wearing what I slept in.”

If you’re looking to stock up on work-approved sweat gear, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

