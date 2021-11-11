Shopping

If you’ve spent countless months of working from home, it’s getting hard to tell what counts as “professional clothing.” You’ve got your under-the-desk Zoom pants, your Google Hangouts hoodie and of course, your camera-off plushy sweater for voice-only meetings. But as offices start opening back up, you’re due for some clothing upgrades (or maybe you’re still working from home, but want to bump things up a notch.)

You’re not willing to go back to restrictive pants or things that need dry cleaning, but you’re open to something a touch more tailored. And maybe with no armpit holes or coffee stains. Essentially, you’re looking for elevated, office-appropriate sweats that can be dressed up or down and don’t scream, “these are pajamas.”

The key to disguising loungewear as workwear is adding structure wherever you can. While your all-time favorite pajama sweats are lovingly worn-in and unraveled at the seams, you want your wear-to-work sweats to look crisp and sleek. Think joggers or stretch pants in thick fabrics, or crew neck pullovers elevated by a boxy crop cut or dramatic sleeves.

In addition to shape, you can disguise sweats as business casual with color and little details. Picking darker tones and neutral colors give your sweats a formal feel, and extras like piping or elbow patches make your outfit feel more intentional and less, “I’m wearing what I slept in.”

If you’re looking to stock up on work-approved sweat gear, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

1
A fleece duster with elbow patches
Free People
Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? Is it a blanket with armholes? Baby, it's the best of all three. This fleece duster is perfect to throw over an outfit or to wear as an outfit.

Get it from Free People for $168.
2
Actually undetectable sweatpants
WkndNation
For someone to spot that these are not fancy work trousers, they'd need to be getting in your pants. With a flowy fit and white piping, you'll never want to take these off.

Get it from WkndNation for $75.
3
Comfort cargo joggers
Target
Cargo joggers that are easy but chic? Yes please. These go great with dress shirts and baggy T-shirts all the same.

Get it from Target for $30.
4
A puffy sleeve sweatshirt
Thakoon
This balloon-sleeved crew neck packs a dramatic punch without compromising on comfort.

Get it from Thakoon for $100.
5
An elastic waist straight leg pant
Everlane
What has an elastic waist but looks like high-end workwear? These pants. The piping makes for an extra tailored look and the double knit keeps you warm but is still breathable.

Get it from Everlane for $78.
6
Flared ribbed pants
American Eagle
For a retro comfort feel, these flared, ribbed pants will make you feel like a go-go dancer taking a nap. They're stretchy without being sloppy and will keep you looking groovy. Or whatever Gen Z says.

Get it from American Eagle for $49.95.
7
A mock neck knit pullover
Free People
Not a crew neck and not quite a turtle neck, this mock neck pullover can easily be dressed up or down.

Get it from Free People for $158.
8
Fleece button-up
PacSun
A fleece button-up is like a flannel's trendy cousin. A neutral tone makes it perfect for work, even if it feels like you're wearing a comforter.

Get it from PacSun for $49.95.
9
Cargo joggers
Todd Snyder
These are sweatpants you'll be happy to be seen in outside of the house. The added pockets and thick cotton make for extra structure, giving you a clean look.

Get it from Todd Snyder for $168.
10
Box-cut pullover
Target
For those who run hot, this is a breezy, stretchy pullover that's not fuzzy or fleece. (I have it in brown and need to be forcibly removed from it because I'll wear it for 72 hours straight.) The cut makes it more tailored, and it layers well under blazers for a Princess Di vibe.

Get it from Target for $32.
11
An elevated quarter zip
Thakoon
Searching for an elevated quarter-zip with all the comfort but a little more style? Look no further.

Get it from Thakoon for $125.
12
A fleece blazer
WkndNation
Feel like the biggest (and comfiest) boss in the bedroom and the boardroom. This fleece blazer gives you a polished look with a soft feel.

Get it from WkndNation for $98.
13
Wide-leg sweats
Everlane
For a tailored silhouette that looks like actual pants, these wide-leg sweats are it. The thick fabric gives them extra structure without sacrificing comfort.

Get it from Everlane for $68.
14
A wool chore coat
Madewell
This wool chore coat is the marriage between a sweater and a blazer. Look warm, cozy and tailored.

Get it from Madewell for $185.
15
Princess short sleeve sweatshirt
Target
For a touch of glamour and maximum comfort, this quilted, puffy sleeve sweatshirt is out of your daydreams.

Get it from Target for $25.
16
Flare sweatpants
American Eagle
Hop on the flare pants trend, but stay comfy all day. These flare sweatpants will dress up any outfit while keep you cozy for hours.

Get it from American Eagle for $44.96.
17
A wool-blend shirt jacket
Thakoon
For in-between weather that's not super cold, but also not warm, enter the shacket. Part shirt, part jacket, all style.

Get it from Thakoon for $195.
18
Braided sleeve sweatshirt
Lululemon
Cold shoulder? More like cute shoulder. The braided detail makes this pull over totally work ready.

Get it from Lululemon for $128.
19
Ribbed flair pant
Everlane
If you've ever wished you could wear thermals as pants, you're in luck. These ribbed flare pull-on pants are all the comfort of long johns but with the high fashion look of straight-leg pants.

Get it from Everlane for $68.
20
A collared sweatshirt
WkndNation
Finally, a sweatshirt disguised as a blouse for all your meeting and sleeping needs.

Get it from WkndNation for $68.
21
A quilted pullover
Target
This quilted pullover brings warmth and texture in a single business casual piece. The piping gives it a little extra color and the tailored shape can be dressed up or down with ease.

Get it from Target for $30.
22
A bell sleeve sweatshirt
Target
Is there anything more regal than a bell sleeve? The added dimension makes this sweatshirt a business casual staple.

Get it from Target for $20.
23
Lined, wide-leg sweatpants
American Eagle
For a sporty feel with a sleek look, these pants have racer strips down the side and a structured wide-leg fit.

Get it from American Eagle for $23.98.
24
A short sleeve sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
Upgrade your plain tee with a thicker and more tailored look. This short-sleeve sweatshirt pairs well with joggers, sweats and actual pants with a fly.

Get it from Todd Snyder for $88.
25
Stretch joggers
Target
For cooling comfort, these joggers aren't fuzzy or "sweat pants-y." They're a tailored, chic fit with stretch.

Get it from Target for $34.
