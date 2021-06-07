“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to HuffPost Sunday. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”