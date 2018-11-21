Kelly Paige

We’ve all been there. A little hungover, a little nauseous, a little dehydrated and guests are coming in an hour for that brunch you thought was a good idea after your third cocktail last night. Or maybe you’re a responsible adult and not hungover and you’re just looking for something delicious to make for brunch this weekend.

Either way, you’re covered with sweet potato breakfast nachos. What could go together better than breakfast and nachos? These are a tad bit healthier by roasting sweet potato rounds to make your own chips. The trick is to get them super thin so they get extra crispy just like a real tortilla chip. If you need a shortcut, sweet potato fries or sweet potato chips would work great as well.

Throw on all the traditional toppings like black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and cheese. But to really make them brunch-worthy, top them with fresh Mexican chorizo. Mexican chorizo is ground pork sausage that has been mixed with Mexican chiles and vinegar and left to ferment for a few days. It cooks up like regular ground meat and is super delicious.

Don’t get this confused with Spanish chorizo, which is ground pork and pork fat mixed with smoked paprika and other spices. Spanish chorizo is then dried and cured in a casing and meant to be eaten as is. It’s a great addition to your next charcuterie board, but not so great for nachos. If you can’t find fresh Mexican chorizo, then bacon or regular breakfast sausage are great substitutes.

It all comes together with a perfect sunny-side up egg. Making beautiful, perfect eggs can be nerve-wracking. My trick is to keep the pan on medium-low heat, use a nonstick pan and add only a little oil. I prefer butter. Once the pan is heated up, I crack the egg straight into the pan and start basting the egg whites with the oil (using a spoon to pour the hot oil over it). This helps to ensure the egg whites get cooked through, without that slimy film on top, and the egg yolks stay nice and runny.

The next time you’re wondering what to make for brunch, try these delicious breakfast nachos to get your #brunchgamestrong.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Nachos

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 large sweet potatoes, rinsed and dried, cut into 1/8-inch-thick rounds

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup pico de gallo

2 avocados, sliced

2 cups pepper jack cheese, shredded

1/2 pound fresh Mexican chorizo

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon butter

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Jalapeno slices, for garnish

Salt, to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Add 2 large baking sheets to oven to preheat. This technique helps to cook the sweet potatoes evenly while shortening the cooking time.

2. Toss sweet potato rounds with 2 tablespoons olive oil and and season with salt. Add to hot baking sheets, in a single layer, and cook for 15 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 5 minutes. Let cool.

3. Meanwhile, add remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and break it into pieces. Cook until the chorizo is crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain off excess fat.

4. Consolidate sweet potato chips to 1 baking sheet, piling high. Top with black beans, cooked chorizo and pepper jack cheese. Return to oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

5. Preheat large nonstick pan with butter over medium heat. Gently break eggs into pan. You might need to do this in two batches. Cook, spooning butter over top of egg whites until the whites are just set, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to plate and repeat with other eggs, if needed.

6. Remove nachos from oven and top with avocado slices, pico de gallo and fried eggs. Garnish with cilantro and jalapeno slices.