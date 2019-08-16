HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost

S’well changed the water bottle game in 2016 with its stainless steel bottles that keep liquids cold for a whopping 24 hours and hot for up to 12. It’s no surprise that S’well bottles ― lightweight for carrying, easy to clean and made from a sustainable alternative to plastic ― are popular in a range of fun colors, patterns and finishes.

S’well announced this week that it was introducing two new stainless steel products: The S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well, which are vacuum-insulated food containers that serve as alternatives to single-use plastics.

S’nack by S’well containers keep food hot or cold for hours with double-layer stainless steel that makes snacking on-the-go easy as can be. You can choose between a 10-ounce container for $20 or a 24-ounce version with a handle for $25 in six playful patterns. They’re leak-proof, condensation-proof and dishwasher-safe, plus they can easily be nested with other S’nack bowls while being stored.

The only downside is that you (obviously) can’t microwave them because they’re made out of metal — but of course S’well came up with a solution for that.

S’well Eats is a two-in-one nesting bowl with a microwaveable and freezer-friendly inner food bowl (which makes reheating last night’s leftovers super easy) and a stainless steel outer bowl that helps keep the food hot or cold all day. It retails for $40 and is available in five styles in a 16-ounce size. It sounds like the perfect solution for meal-prepping.

Take a look at all of S’well’s new products, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter

S'well