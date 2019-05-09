Swimsuit season is only a few weeks away ― although you might still need to switch your closet to your warm-weather wardrobe, that’s no reason to miss out on a swimsuit sale.
For a limited time, all Out From Under brand swimsuit tops and bottoms are on sale for $20 at Urban Outfitters. They’ve got bikini bottoms in cute cuts and colors, including high-waisted and cheeky bottom styles. There are also bikini tops with scoop necks and underwire, in a variety of prints and patterns. It’s the perfect time to stock up on those staple swimsuits that will get you through a summer of sun, sand and swim in style.
It’s no secret we’re loving gingham pieces and puffy sleeves for this summer. So we have to add this gingham ruffle swimsuit to our carts. It’s got adorable off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruched bottom in pastel green or purple — and you can get the full set for just $40 today.
We’ve rounded up a few swimsuit tops and bottoms you can get for $20 during the Urban Outfitters sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.