13 Stunning Swimsuits On Amazon Under $30

There's an inexpensive bathing suit for every body type 👙

Whether you need a swimsuit with underwire or a one-piece that’s sexier than a bikini, finding affordable and cute swimwear shouldn’t be difficult.

But it can be, when you’re trying to find a bathing suit that flatters your figure, feels comfortable and fits in your budget. Especially when you have a getaway coming up soon and you’re still trying to decide if an Away suitcase is worth it and figure out what you should bring on the flight.

Avoid the mad rush of going to multiple stores ― there are so many affordable suits on Amazon that can be at your door in less than two days. Plus, you can try them on in the comfort of your own home without terrible fitting room lighting.

Below, we’ve rounded up 13 bathing suits you can get on Amazon for under $30. They all have high ratings and plenty of reviews so you can find the perfect fit.

1
This backless one-piece
Amazon
COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit High Waisted Pin Up Swimwear
2
This tie-knot bikini
Amazon
QINSEN Womens Tie Knot Front High Waist Thong Bandage 2PCS Bikini Sets Beachwear
3
This ruffled one-shoulder swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimsuits One Shoulder Swimwear Asymmetric Ruffle Monokinis Bathing Suits
4
This high-waisted polka-dot bottom bikini
Amazon
Aixy Women Vintage Swimsuits Bikinis Bathing Suits Retro High Waisted Polka Underwired
5
This cut-out one-piece
Amazon
LEISUP Womens Spaghetti Strap Tie Knot Front Cutout High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
6
This tassel halter top bikini
Amazon
COCOSHIP Women's Mesh Striped High Waist Bikini Set Tassel Trim Top Halter Straps Swimsuit
7
This striped tie-front top bikini
Amazon
BMJL Women's Sexy Detachable Padded Cutout Push Up Striped Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuit
8
This bandeau-top bikini
Amazon
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set Swimsuit
9
This printed monokini
Amazon
B2prity Women's One-Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Swimwear Slimming Monokini Bathing Suits for Women Backless V Neck Swimsuit
10
This ruffled top and high-waisted bottom bikini
Amazon
COCOSHIP Women's Retro Boho Flounce Falbala High Waist Bikini Set Chic Swimsuit
11
This high-cut one-piece
Amazon
Dixperfect Women's Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimwear Bathing Suits
12
This strappy bikini with printed bottms
Amazon
MOOSKINI Womens Padded Push-up Bikini Set Bathing Suits Two Pieces Swimsuit Black
13
This lace-up one-piece
Amazon
Zero City Women's One Piece Swimsuits Monokini Lace-up U Back Bathing Suit

