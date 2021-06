22 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Swear By

A high-cut/scoop neck bikini set

You're gonna adore this so much, you may move somewhere it's summer year-round just so you never have to part ways with this gem."This is probably my favorite swimsuit I've ever bought. I feel so confident and comfortable in it. I don't feel like I'm going to flash anyone or that anything hangs out. It is so comfortable. I will say one thing though: I am a small nearly everywhere I have shopped, so I originally bought a small. I ended up exchanging it for the medium because it was way too small when I tried it on. It was squeezing me like a sausage casing. Once I got the medium, I loved it and it fit perfectly, however, it does stretch with wear, which just made it comfier." — LaurLovesLace