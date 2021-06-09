HuffPost Finds

22 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Swear By

Find one that actually fits and then order a ton of them.
By Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Summertime is probably the best time of year, until you remember that finding the perfect swimsuit can sometimes feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. That’s why we’ve rounded up this list of adorable swimsuits from Amazon that reviewers swear by. So go ahead and pack your beach bag and get ready to slay this summer with your excellent swimwear style.

A one shoulder cut-out number
Absolutely no one will believe you bought this from Amazon.

Promising review: "I am so happy I bought this! It’s perfect! The quality is great and the colors are as expected. I did take the pads out and put bigger ones in from another suit, and the top fit great. So happy! Get it! You won’t regret it!" — AmazonCustomer

Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 styles)
A bandeau bikini
Perfect for those looking for a reliable strapless option. Some reviewers mentioned the bottoms felt a little too revealing to wear in public, so you can always wear the bottoms in a private setting and pair the top with bottoms you feel more comfortable in while out and about!

Promising review: "OMG, I’m in love with this bathing suit. It fits true-to-size and hold up well. I don’t have to constantly pull it up or touch it. It is worth the money. It came really quick." — Celeste

Price: $23.98 (available in sizes L–3XL and 13 styles)
A high-waisted halter bikini
It'll give you the coverage of a one-piece, with all the benefits of wearing a two-piece — as in the bathroom struggle is AVOIDED.

Promising review: "I love this! I gained a lot of weight in the last year or so because of medical reasons, and have been been very self-conscious. I've been trying to find a suit that covers what I don't like, while still letting me feel sexy." — Amazon Customer

Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 16 styles)
A color-block one-piece
It's so cute that even those who typically prefer two-piece suits may wanna add this one to their lineup.

Promising review: "This swim suit is a total win in my book. I read reviews and based my sizing off of that. This suit is stylish while still covering what needs to be covered. I have a larger butt and it covered it perfectly. I received many compliments on this suit!" — Stephanie Mainville

Price: $32.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 13 styles)
A tankini that'll look like a bikini inside of a tank
It's all very Inception, but we dig it and you will, too.

Promising review: "I really, really like this suit. I was worried that the top wouldn’t be long enough to cover my stomach, but it’s perfect. It also is trendy and cute, and I love the colors. Two thumbs up from me! It made bathing suit shopping actually enjoyable." — Kristen D

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 styles)
A tankini that looks more like an adorable sundress than a bathing suit
It comes in the cutest array of patterns. Butterflies? Daisies? Tie-dye? Might as well add all of them to your cart!

Promising review: "OK excuse me, but no one told me this suit would be this damn cute!! I love every thing about it! Being plus-sized, I discovered it's hard finding a bathing suit (or anything for that matter) that is cute and won't break the bank. This suit definitely delivers. I will be buying more in different prints. 10/10. What are you waiting for? BUY THE SUIT!" — Audra Bradley

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 17 styles)
A vintage-style suit
It'll make you panic a little, because how in the world are you gonna choose just ONE pattern to buy?!

Promising review: "This was my first attempt at buying a swimsuit online without trying it, and I was super nervous, but I LOVE this suit. Finding swimsuits is always a hassle with my bust size, but this keeps the girls covered. It's perfect, no cutting into my skin anywhere. I was so excited to find out that it has a lining, so it's a double layer. Definitely recommend!" — Idkeim

Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 styles)
A tankini featuring swim shorts for bottoms and a ruffled tank for a top
So you can rock the ultimate comfy/cute swimsuit combo.

Promising review: "I just received this bathing suit today, and I absolutely love it. The bottoms fit perfectly, the top is a little big, but thankfully you can adjust the top and it’s so cute. Definitely will be ordering more." — matthew mayfield

Price: $19.54+ (available in sizes 12/14–24 and 21 styles)
A tie-knot babe
You'll love it so much, you might start ditching your normal clothes in favor of wearing a bathing suit 24/7.

Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled with how it fit and how cute it is. I tried it on yesterday and was very happy with how it looked on me! The material feels durable and the padding in the bra was perfect. Some suits I've bought in the past had weirdly shaped padding and I had to remove them, but these were on point. Overall very satisfied with this purchase. May purchase other colors, honestly." — Kitty T

Price: $24.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 styles)
A strappy high-waisted bikini
So you can make people think you walked right off the runway at a bathing suit fashion show and right into the pool.

Promising review: "Absolutely wonderful!! I'm heavy-chested so I didn't expect it to fit up top, but everywhere else is great! It's very stretchy and the material is exactly what you'd expect from a bathing suit. Very sexy, fits well, and good quality for the price!!" — Ruth Patterson

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes M–3XL and four styles)
A swimdress tankini
So you can spend the summer months flexing on everyone with your incredible sense of style.

Promising review: "I love this bathing suit. I'm a pool attendant and this is so comfortable to suit in and swim in. Its a two-piece (shorts and a dress over it), which I didn't expect but love. If you have a large chest, this offers lots of support. But if you don't and want to avoid tan lines, the straps are removable and the suit is able to stay up just fine without them. It dries quickly and doesn't stretch out. I recommend this so much. It's a great price and it's great quality." — victoria corbine

Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XL–3XL and 14 styles)
A high-waisted bikini with a ruffled smock top
It'll easily become the most adorable swimsuit you've ever owned.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about ordering this swimsuit because I have a pretty large chest and was worried about looking droopy in this top. I am so surprised how well this fit and it is my new favorite swimsuit. It’s got a very wide band and good back coverage. Absolutely love it! The bottoms are great too, double layer, fairly cheeky and hit me in just the right places!" — Amanda

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 styles)
A bikini you may wanna buy for the criss-cross V-neck flounce top alone
Then factor in that the bottoms are high-waisted and ruched, and you got yourself a trendy new swimsuit!

Promising review: "This is the first bathing suit that I have bought in years that makes me feel confident enough to wear around in public and not just my family. I love it! I bought the leopard one and I'm IN LOVE! I will be buying in EVERY style!" — Deonna Mahana

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes 12–22 and 22 styles)
A peplum top and high-waisted bottom tankini set
It'll make you want to spend every single second of the summer soaking up sun rays or splashing around in the water.

Promising review: "I’m so happy I decided to try this bathing suit out. I’m plus sized and it’s hard to find a bathing suit I feel comfortable in. This is so cute! It accentuates the waist and the bottoms go up high enough to make me feel secure. Love it!" — Courtney R

Price: $28.88+ (available in sizes L—4XL and 13 styles)
A high-waisted ruched bikini
Perfect for getting in each color because it's not just what you want, it's what you truly need.

Promising review: "Perfect!!! I hate showing my stomach and was tired of wearing one-pieces and monokinis. I LOVE this suit and I feel so sexy in it! The bottom is amazing, the seams do pop when you pull it up, but it isn't tight at all and goes up nice and high. Best of all, I can wear the bottoms with any bikini top! LOVE!!" — Njr0731

Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and two colors)
A strappy two-piece
It'll have you channeling your inner Rihanna, because the second this baby arrives you'll be asking "where have you been all my life?"

Promising review: "I was so skeptical but I'm glad I ordered. I was scared it wouldn’t fit or the material would be cheap and tear easily. I was wrong. The fit is perfect and the material is thick and stretchy. I received so many compliments. Shipment was quick also! Definitely a good buy. I’m actually looking to buy more colors." — Sancia Ellis

Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XL–4XL and 10 styles)
A one-piece with mesh cut-outs
It'll provide comfortable coverage, yet still make you feel sexy.

Promising review: "As a busty gal, I find it's super hard to find bathing suits that fit. Finding one off the internet seems like a joke, but someone I follow on Instagram had this suit and since we are around the same size and she loved it, I figured I'd give it a shot. I can always return it, right!? It's pretty true-to-size. I received SO MANY compliments on it, too. I loved it so much, I actually bought it again in another color!" — Lani

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 12/14–22 and 17 styles)
A high-cut/scoop neck bikini set
You're gonna adore this so much, you may move somewhere it's summer year-round just so you never have to part ways with this gem.

Promising review: "This is probably my favorite swimsuit I've ever bought. I feel so confident and comfortable in it. I don't feel like I'm going to flash anyone or that anything hangs out. It is so comfortable. I will say one thing though: I am a small nearly everywhere I have shopped, so I originally bought a small. I ended up exchanging it for the medium because it was way too small when I tried it on. It was squeezing me like a sausage casing. Once I got the medium, I loved it and it fit perfectly, however, it does stretch with wear, which just made it comfier." — LaurLovesLace

Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 21 styles)
A one-piece
It'll be the perfect option to wear on beach/pool days where you're in the mood to answer the question, "OMG, where did you get your swimsuit?" at least a million times.

Promising review: "I am so freaking happy I bought this suit! It's so cute and well-made. I've never bought a bathing suit without trying it on first, but after having a baby I refused to torture myself by going to a store to try some on. This suit hugs my curves in all the right places. I'm still nursing and the chest area covers my bits with fabric to spare so I don't have to worry my breasts will fall out. I am so excited about wearing this suit! I will be buying more for sure. Color is exactly the same as pics. Price is unbeatable." — Stephanie

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 41 styles)
A retro-style cutie
It'll have you bringing out your inner '80s/'90s baby, even if you weren't born in those decades... we all have a little bit of it in us.

Promising review: "It's perfect! I kept reading rave reviews and was scared to take the jump because most one-piece suits don't fit me the same since I have a M/L top and a full XL bottom. The contrast makes it difficult to find anything that connects top to bottom (jumpsuits, overalls, swim suits etc.). But I'm pleasantly surprised! I love it and it's my husbands new favorite suit. It is super cheeky, borderline thong, and for girls with bottoms — you may need to adjust often!

But overall, this was well worth the price." — Anny Ro.

Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 36 styles)
A stripe top tankini with swim shorts
It may just become the most comfy bathing suit you'll ever own. Catch me showing up to Zoom meetings in a swimsuit from now on.

Promising review: Comfortable, fits well, and is well-made. I liked it so much, I bought a second one. I swim laps five days a week and wanted to have a backup or an alternate suite. I recommend this." — Darlene

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes 12/14–26/28 and four colors)
A vintage-style swimdress
You'll want to add this to your cart immediately...that is if you're still here reading this and haven't already navigated to Amazon to purchase it.

Promising review: "Love this suit!!! I am apple shaped so it can be hard buying swimsuits. This one gives accentuates your waist!!! It is so cute and fun. I will be getting another color. Would definitely recommend!!!!" — Alane May

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes S–6XL and 19 styles)
Stylish Pieces Of Spring Clothing That Demand To Be In Your Closet
