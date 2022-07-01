Amazon KingCamp's swinging hammock chair comes in multiple colors, including red and khaki.

Summer’s here and we’re spending way more time in the great outdoors. Whether you’re gearing up for a camping trip, going hiking or want to actually relax comfortably at the beach this year (spoken as a tall person who’s been stuck on a tiny folding chair one too many times), there’s one piece of gear that promises to take your outdoor comfort to the next level: a swinging hammock chair.

We first spotted these chairs on TikTok and were instantly intrigued. They essentially combine the best parts of having a hammock with an outdoor lounge chair, without having to struggle tying something between two trees. Like a hammock, they allow you to sit and swing back and forth, much like a portable rocking chair. See one in action below.

Advertisement

Even if you plan on staying indoors all summer to avoiding getting eaten alive by mosquitoes, the chair is still useful for lounging within the four walls of your home, as Amazon reviewer Julie admitted doing: “Great buy... we set it up in the living room first to try it out and it stayed there for longer than I like to admit, just because its so comfy.”

There are numerous iterations of the hammock chair available on Amazon, so we sussed out the ones with the best reviews, available at a variety of price points. They all hold at least 300 pounds, and can fold up into their included storage bags when not in use (although we recommend taking the advice of this review when packing it back up).

If comfort, ease of setup and low-key jealousy from everyone you know sounds like a must-buy formula, then it’s time to get your hands on one of these chairs — it’s sure to be the best seat in the house for the rest of the season. As Amazon reviewer Janis Ackendorf wrote, “Once I set this chair up at our weekend campsite, it is rarely unoccupied. As soon as one sitter gets up, another rushes to take his or her place. Family members are already dropping hints about a possible Christmas or birthday gift suggestion.”

Advertisement

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.