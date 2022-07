Ozark Trail steel folding hammock chair

Cami

Seen all over TikTok is this hammock chair that has a comfy padded seat and will make you feel like you're in an actual hammock. The chair features a blue and gray triangle design and comes with a storage bag. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds."Okay I'm not one to write reviews but I've got to put my word out there on this chair. So I'm from SoCal and currently reside in SoCal and I just got home from a Ducks game ( we lost :/, 3-4) but I got to come home and open up this chair I had just picked up earlier this afternoon and I sat in it and you know what? This was it, this was the moment, the defining moment, this chair is it. Instantly it brought me up, this chair brought me joy! Being able to freely tuck into this chair and hang is in and of itself just the best but to trust the quality that it will support me just makes it. If you are on the fence about this chair. You aren't anymore, you will NEVER need to buy another chair after this one. This is the one and only chair you will ever want or need! This is it.” —