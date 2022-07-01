Summer’s here and we’re spending way more time in the great outdoors. Whether you’re gearing up for a camping trip, going hiking or want to actually relax comfortably at the beach this year (spoken as a tall person who’s been stuck on a tiny folding chair one too many times), there’s one piece of gear that promises to take your outdoor comfort to the next level: a swinging hammock chair.
We first spotted these chairs on TikTok and were instantly intrigued. They essentially combine the best parts of having a hammock with an outdoor lounge chair, without having to struggle tying something between two trees. Like a hammock, they allow you to sit and swing back and forth, much like a portable rocking chair. See one in action below.
Even if you plan on staying indoors all summer to avoiding getting eaten alive by mosquitoes, the chair is still useful for lounging within the four walls of your home, as Amazon reviewer Julie admitted doing: “Great buy... we set it up in the living room first to try it out and it stayed there for longer than I like to admit, just because its so comfy.”
There are numerous iterations of the hammock chair available on Amazon, so we sussed out the ones with the best reviews, available at a variety of price points. They all hold at least 300 pounds, and can fold up into their included storage bags when not in use (although we recommend taking the advice of this review when packing it back up).
If comfort, ease of setup and low-key jealousy from everyone you know sounds like a must-buy formula, then it’s time to get your hands on one of these chairs — it’s sure to be the best seat in the house for the rest of the season. As Amazon reviewer Janis Ackendorf wrote, “Once I set this chair up at our weekend campsite, it is rarely unoccupied. As soon as one sitter gets up, another rushes to take his or her place. Family members are already dropping hints about a possible Christmas or birthday gift suggestion.”
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Ozark Trail steel folding hammock chair
Seen all over TikTok
is this hammock chair that has a comfy padded seat and will make you feel like you're in an actual hammock. The chair features a blue and gray triangle design and comes with a storage bag. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.Promising review:
"Okay I'm not one to write reviews but I've got to put my word out there on this chair. So I'm from SoCal and currently reside in SoCal and I just got home from a Ducks game ( we lost :/, 3-4) but I got to come home and open up this chair I had just picked up earlier this afternoon and I sat in it and you know what? This was it, this was the moment, the defining moment, this chair is it. Instantly it brought me up, this chair brought me joy! Being able to freely tuck into this chair and hang is in and of itself just the best but to trust the quality that it will support me just makes it. If you are on the fence about this chair. You aren't anymore, you will NEVER need to buy another chair after this one. This is the one and only chair you will ever want or need! This is it.” — Cami
KingCamp hammock chair
Lay back and soak up the sun — or artificial indoor lighting — in this comfy swinging chair with a weight capacity of 300 pounds. It comes in green, khaki, black, blue and red. Promising review:
"I bought this chair for a quiet retreat at a cabin in the woods. This chair’s set up was super easy. It is also lightweight enough I could move it around easily. I spent hours in this chair reading & relaxing. It was so much better than a standard camp chair due to comfort. Truly the best chair ever." — MK Fisher
Rio foldable hammock chair
Take comfort on the go with this swinging hammock chair. It has padded arm rests and comes with a bag to store it in. The weight capacity is 300 pounds. Promising review:
"I love this chair! I don’t like sitting still but needed a chair for the kids soccer games and this is perfect. Super simple to set up and I get to 'swing' and keep moving. Great support and very comfortable." — Katt3232
Deerfamy swinging hammock chair
Designed with a breathable, vented back, this hammock chair keeps you dry and cool on hot summer days. The weight capacity is 350 pounds.Promising review:
"OMG what can I say. I have found the ULTIMATE chair. Well made, sturdy, super easy set up/take down. Took it camping this weekend and everyone who sat in it wanted the link to buying it. My search for the perfect camping chair has come to an end." — J. Ramsey
Nemo Stargaze recliner camp chair
You can swing anywhere with this ultra durable, all-terrain chair. It even has an auto-reclining feature that will adjust your body to the perfect angle. All you have to do is lean back and let it do all the work. It also comes with a storage bag, and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.Promising review:
“Combining a personal hammock AND swinging recliner? That's the tri-fecta of comfort!
It's expensive for sure- but man is it worth it. This literally is easily transportalbe, easy to put up/break down, and has an application for anything and everything (beach, star gazing, camping, waiting in line for tickets, setting up on a hike to take it easy or have a snack break).
Oh.. it's also a fantastic deck chair at the pool! (the mesh backing means any water drips and airs out your back!
HIGHLY RECOMMEND getting this chair. It'll be the only outdoor chari you ever need or ever want to sit in again!” — Richard Yau