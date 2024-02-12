LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz has major thoughts on his wife’s steamy Super Bowl performance with Usher.

The musical powerhouses joined forces during halftime at the Chiefs vs. 49ers game in Las Vegas on Sunday, where they appeared very, very flirty during a duet of their 2004 song “My Boo.”

In an Instagram post made Monday, Swizz raved about the production, all while telling people to focus on more than just the singers’ onstage chemistry.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!” the rapper-producer wrote along with a photo of Keys at the piano sporting a sparkling red Dolce & Gabbana look with a train that billowed several yardlines, another with Usher and a third showcasing her outfit.

Alicia Keys and Usher were electric during her special appearance during his Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 11. Ethan Miller via Getty Images

“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” her husband of more than a decade went on.

“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants,” Swizz wrote, before congratulating Usher and “my love @aliciakeys.”

“That song is a classic,” he said of “My Boo,” before wrapping his caption saying, “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings.”

While Swizz said there was nothing to see here, Usher and Keys’ performance provoked plenty of reactions online.

See our favorites here:

Swizz Beatz when he catches Usher in the parking lot:

pic.twitter.com/IjVDvV1Sry — God’s Gift 🙏🏿 (@Tommy_W1587) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz congratulating Usher after his performance pic.twitter.com/FRHCgAkOqV — stevanović (@supportsteven) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz watching Alicia Keys and Usher in his booth pic.twitter.com/mtHClX5ItL — lodyy🚶🏾♂️ (@lodyknowss) February 12, 2024

Usher dappin up Swizz Beatz after that performance pic.twitter.com/RUlnhI8wnO — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz watching Usher performing My Boo with Alicia Keys like 😂 pic.twitter.com/WOsdcJBEHp — Shangri-La🇭🇹 (@mitchyritch) February 12, 2024