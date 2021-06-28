Sydney McLaughlin is “Syd the Kid” no longer.

The former teen prodigy became the first woman to break 52 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles on Sunday, winning in a world-record time of 51.90 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Watch the race below.)

She overcame her rival, defending Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad, down the stretch to beat Muhammad’s record by 0.26 seconds.

“It’s one of those moments you think about and dream about,” McLaughlin, 21, said.

McLaughlin was a 16-year-old superstar in the making when she qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016. But she did not advance past the semifinals.

This time she will be a favorite at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23.

“At the age of 16, there was just so much I didn’t know,” McLaughlin told The Washington Post.