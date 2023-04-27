Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell's Chemistry At CinemaCon Furthers Romance Rumors

Actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s playful banter at CinemaCon this week bodes well for their upcoming rom-com “Anyone But You” — but it also fueled rumors that the two weren’t acting — and that their apparent chemistry spurred Powell’s breakup with his ex Gigi Paris.

The two stars appeared to be Monday’s main attraction at CinemaCon as Sweeney playfully cut Powell off mid-presentation and exclaimed, “Oh, please, Top Gun,” according to People.

“I love when she calls me that,” the “Top Gun: Maverick” star replied.

“Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie’s about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare,” Powell added before Sweeney cut in to say his character was a real “asshole,” People reported.

Speculation is running rampant on social media that the actors became romantically involved while they were filming in Australia, which began in March and only recently wrapped. A source told Page Six that Paris and Powell broke up in early April — but ET cited a source who said that Sweeney is “still engaged to Jonathan Davino.”

Glen Powell, left, recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris, who unfollowed Sydney Sweeney, right, on social media. Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Another source told People that Powell and Paris “had broken up several times” and have been “on the rocks” since “Maverick” came out. Paris was allegedly unhappy about Powell filming in Australia, spurring an April visit — when “both decided to break up for good.”

Sweeney and Davino reportedly got engaged just over a year ago, while Powell and Paris went Instagram-official in 2021. Paris, a professional model, hinted at their breakup in an Instagram video on Wednesday that showed her strutting down the street.

“Know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote in the caption.

Paris also recently unfollowed Sweeney on social media. A source told People that she only did this “because Sydney never followed her back,” however.