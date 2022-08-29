Sydney Sweeney Dismisses MAGA Controversy Over Birthday Party Photos

Actor Sydney Sweeney was less-than-euphoric Saturday after fans criticized photos that showed guests wearing MAGA-like hats at a 60th birthday party for her mother. Another guest was spotted with a Blue Lives Matter shirt, People noted.

Her brother Trent Sweeney shared pics last week from the hoedown-inspired bash in which some attendees wore the parody caps, which read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

Internet backlash followed questioning her family’s political leanings, but Sweeney on Saturday attempted to quell the controversy.

“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions,” wrote Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the popular HBO teen drama “Euphoria.”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Sweeney is up for two Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” and for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “White Lotus.”

