Sydney Sweeney's Unusual Plan To Make It In Hollywood Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Sydney Sweeney made it from Spokane, Washington, to success in Hollywood ― and how she did it rightfully impressed “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. (Watch the video below.)

When Sweeney, who plays the much-memed Cassie on the HBO teen drama “Euphoria,” told her parents that she wanted to pursue acting, they “thought it was like wanting to be a princess, that it wasn’t real, you couldn’t touch it,” she said.

But at age 11, Sweeney convinced them it could be done by putting together a five-year business plan in a PowerPoint presentation. All it took was determination and some Googling.