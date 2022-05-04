Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney's Unusual Plan To Make It In Hollywood Is A Lesson For All Of Us

The "Euphoria" star revealed the creative way she won her parents' backing on "The Tonight Show."
Sydney Sweeney made it from Spokane, Washington, to success in Hollywood ― and how she did it rightfully impressed “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. (Watch the video below.)

When Sweeney, who plays the much-memed Cassie on the HBO teen drama “Euphoria,” told her parents that she wanted to pursue acting, they “thought it was like wanting to be a princess, that it wasn’t real, you couldn’t touch it,” she said.

But at age 11, Sweeney convinced them it could be done by putting together a five-year business plan in a PowerPoint presentation. All it took was determination and some Googling.

“They took me seriously,” she said of mom and dad, adding: “They listened.”

