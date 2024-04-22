Sorry, not sorry.
Sydney Sweeney silenced her haters without even saying a word on Sunday, taking to Instagram to issue a subtle rebuttal to movie producer Carol Baum and fellow critics.
Last week, the adjunct USC professor went viral for publicly asking how Sweeney can be so popular if she’s “not pretty” and “can’t act.”
Plenty of fans were ready to defend the two-time Emmy nominee, however.
Sweeney didn’t address the drama directly, and instead opted to shame Baum with a sassy fashion statement.
Amid a set of vacation photos, the star included a snap of herself donning a pullover sweatshirt with the phrase, “Sorry for having great tits and correct opinions” printed across the front.
Appearing unbothered by Baum’s insults, the rest of the photos showed Sweeney spending time in Mexico with her friends and her dog, Tank, and had the simple caption, “good times and tan lines.”
While “The White Lotus” actor let her clothing speak for her, Sweeney’s reps responded to Baum in a sharp statement last week, saying, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”
Baum, whose credits include “Father of the Bride” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” made her remarks during a screening of 1988′s “Dead Ringers” at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York, earlier this month.
“There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney,” she said, per the Daily Mail.
“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me,” Baum went on to add. “She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.”
There is something about Sweeney that seems to send people spinning.
Earlier this year, more than one media outlet ran stories wondering if the bombshell blonde’s surge in popularity was a sign culture is getting more conservative.
Canada’s National Post even went as far as asking if Sweeney’s breasts were “double-D harbingers of the death of woke.” Seriously.