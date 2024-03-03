Sydney Sweeney Tries To Dismiss The 'Craziest Rumor' About Her In 'SNL' Monologue

Sydney Sweeney gave “SNL” viewers a glimpse at the “real” her during her monologue this weekend.
Sweeney, in her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live,” named a number of her roles including “Anyone but You” and “Euphoria” before making light of her recent appearance in one critically-panned movie.
“You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,’” Sweeney said.
Sweeney, later in her monologue, weighed in on talk about her online before naming the “craziest rumor” she’s seen about her: allegations that she had an affair with her “Anyone but You” co-star Glen Powell while filming the movie.
She noted that the allegations are “obviously not true” as her fiancé –– Jonathan Davino –– was there “the entire shoot” and described him as the man of her dreams before she asked “SNL” cut to him in the audience.
But the cameras instead revealed Powell in the crowd in a scene that drew laughs from the audience.
You can check out more of Sweeney’s monologue below.
Sign up for Peacock to stream NBCU shows.