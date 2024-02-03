'He Was Magic': Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger Pay Tribute To Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films, died Thursday. He was 76. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Sylvester Stallone took to social media Friday to join a number of actors mourning the death of Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films.

Weathers, a former NFL linebacker, appeared in roles such as Colonel Al Dillon in “Predator,” Combat Carl in the “Toy Story” movies and Derick “Chubbs” Peterson in “Happy Gilmore.” He was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2021 for his role in “The Mandalorian.”

He died “peacefully in his sleep” on Thursday, according to a statement from his family. He was 76.

Stallone, in a clip shared to Instagram, called it an “incredibly sad day” as he paid tribute to Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” movies.

“I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it –– I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn’t realize how great,” Stallone said.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss.”

Stallone continued as he stood in front of a painting by the late LeRoy Neiman, who appeared as a ring announcer in several “Rocky” films.

“I’m standing here in front of this painting because it was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together and I’ll never forget it,” said Stallone on a painting of Rocky and Apollo fighting at the end of “Rocky III.”

“He was magic and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So Apollo, keep punching.”

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers grip hands and smile together during a press conference in a still from the film, "Rocky," directed by John G. Avildsen, 1976. (Photo by United Artists/Courtesy of Getty Images) United Artists via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in “Predator” with Weathers, also shared a tribute to the late actor on Friday.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

“We couldn’t have made ‘Predator’ without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy.”

Schwarzenegger’s post included a number of photos of him and Weathers from the film including screenshots from their iconic handshake.

“He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Adam Sandler, Weathers’ “Happy Gilmore” co-star, also described Weathers as a “true great man,” a “great dad,” a “great actor” and a “great athlete” in an Instagram tribute Friday.

“So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him,” Sandler wrote.

“My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

You can find more tributes in the posts below.

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

I will sorely miss my dear friend & brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor & pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence & support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/CCH9yhxnU7 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 2, 2024

Rest in peace to the truly amazing actor and entertainer, Carl Weathers. We all marveled at his talents on the big screen in the “Rocky” franchise as Apollo Creed, and I really enjoyed him in his role as the police chief in the hit TV show “In the Heat of the Night”! Cookie and I… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers has passed away at the age of 76. There is no Rocky without Apollo Creed and we were lucky that Carl brought him to life. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/yt2AIEl2h3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 2, 2024

RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man. pic.twitter.com/AfGU4HLIZt — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) February 2, 2024