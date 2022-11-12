Sylvester Stallone Throws Fake Punch At Jimmy Fallon On 'The Tonight Show'

Action movie star Sylvester Stallone taught Jimmy Fallon how to throw —and take — a fake punch on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon first aired footage of Stallone appearing to get hit by pop star Demi Lovato.

The “Tulsa King” actor then lightheartedly suggested Fallon didn’t have what it took to do the same, so he offered some instruction.

But Stallone warned: “If you get close, I will break your jaw. I mean, I’m just telling you right now.”

He then threw the parody punch to make Fallon “look like you’re really in trouble.” In slow motion, it really did.

Watch Stallone’s interview with Fallon here:

And the trailer for “Tulsa King” here: