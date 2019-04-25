Symone Sanders, who served as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) press secretary during his 2016 run, has joined challenger Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that she had signed on as the former vice president’s senior adviser.

Responding to the news in a tweet, Symone Sanders called Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, “a class act.”

“Over the course of this campaign, Vice President Biden is going to make his case to the American [people],” she wrote. “He won’t always be perfect, but I believe he will get it right.”

The same day, Joe Biden announced his 2020 bid with a video warning that as the election approaches, “we’re in a battle for the soul of this nation.”

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America — America — is at stake,” he said.

Symone Sanders, 29, was hired by Bernie Sanders’ campaign during a time when it faced scrutiny for a lack of diversity. She then began working as a CNN political analyst, though on Thursday, the network confirmed she would drop her role there.