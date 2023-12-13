What's Hot

U.S. NewsDetroitsynagogueSamantha Woll

Stranger Charged With Break-In, Murder In Slaying Of Detroit Synagogue Leader

Authorities have filed a murder charge in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, saying she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.
Ed White
Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. The politically active leader of a Detroit synagogue was found dead with stab wounds outside her home on October 21, and police said the motive of the slaying was not known.The killing came at a moment of escalating tensions in Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States over the Israel-Hamas conflict that has taken thousands of lives this month.The victim of Saturday's murder, Samantha Woll, 40, presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. (Photo by Sarah RICE / AFP) (Photo by SARAH RICE/AFP via Getty Images)
Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. The politically active leader of a Detroit synagogue was found dead with stab wounds outside her home on October 21, and police said the motive of the slaying was not known.The killing came at a moment of escalating tensions in Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States over the Israel-Hamas conflict that has taken thousands of lives this month.The victim of Saturday's murder, Samantha Woll, 40, presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. (Photo by Sarah RICE / AFP) (Photo by SARAH RICE/AFP via Getty Images)
SARAH RICE via Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities filed a murder charge Wednesday in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, alleging that she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.

There was not a “shred of evidence” that Samantha Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The public defender office did not immediately respond to whether it is representing the suspect or had comment on his case.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

“There are no facts to suggest this defendant knew Ms. Woll,” Worthy said.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

“This was an extraordinarily sad and tragic case,” Worthy said. She added, “This takes time. We never want to rush to judgment.”

Police Chief James White said the suspect “came on our radar a few weeks ago” when investigators were trying to solve larcenies in the area.

“This is not a case you can solve like on television,” White said. “Hours and hours of evidence, hours and hours of video, of phone work, seven days a week.”

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Support HuffPost

Related

DetroitsynagogueSamantha Woll

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides