Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Hits And Kills Man On Highway, Police Say

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man while driving along Interstate 690 late Wednesday night, police said.

The man, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after police responded to the scene around 11:22 p.m. ET.

Jimenez had been in a vehicle that lost control on the highway and hit a guard rail, coming to rest in the middle of the road, law enforcement said in a statement. Everyone in the vehicle got out to stand or walk along the side of I-690 when Boeheim, 74, approached in his car.

In his attempt to avoid the disabled vehicle, the coach struck Jimenez.

Police could not immediately say how fast his car was going. Weather reports indicate there had been freezing rain in the area at the time.

Both drivers remained on the scene and took field sobriety and alcohol sensor tests which returned no signs of impairment.

Boeheim had coached his team to a victory against the University of Louisville earlier Wednesday evening.