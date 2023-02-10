Billboard Names SZA Its 2023 Woman Of The Year

SZA has been named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the Year.

The publication announced the artist’s new title in an article Friday that celebrated her contribution to music over the years.

Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, said that SZA’s latest album, titled “SOS,” “solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom.”

“We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year,” Karp said.

SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album in December. Her first album, “Ctrl,” came out in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim.

Prior to the release of “SOS,” fans celebrated when the singer made the full track and video for a single on the album, “Shirt,” available in October. In the video, SZA embarks on a crime spree with actor LaKeith Stanfield.

The “Kill Bill” singer has earned 13 Grammy nominations. She won her first Grammy last year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.”

She celebrated that Grammy in a post on Instagram at the time, writing, “Thank you to God my ancestors my team and my Family!!”

SZA at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, where she won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More," a collaboration with Doja Cat. David Becker via Getty Images

SZA’s first album has made waves on the Billboard charts.

“Ctrl” has remained on the Billboard 200 chart since its 2017 release and holds the record for the longest run for any Black female artist’s debut album, the publication reported.