SZA Name-Drops The 1 Singer She Thinks Is 'The GOAT'

Singer-songwriter SZA, whose album “SOS” is at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart this week, didn’t hold back as she recently talked about her love for Icelandic musician Björk.

“She’s the GOAT to me. From the way she was beating up reporters to the way she emotes in her music, she’s just the realest bitch alive,” SZA said.

SZA, who discovered Björk on an iPod she found in college, also revealed she danced to the artist’s song “Jóga” in high school.

She added that “Homogenic,” the singer’s critically-acclaimed 1997 album, is “perfect.”

“It’s perfect. Everything she does is so perfect,” SZA said.

SZA has previously been open about her love for Björk during an interview with Kerwin Frost in 2019.

SZA told Frost, who rocked a Björk shirt during the interview, that she was scared to meet the singer whose song “Jóga” has brought her to tears.

“I’ve cried and danced while crying and done all the movements, I feel like, to Björk...,” said SZA, who later talked with Frost about the singer’s “MTV Unplugged” performance of “Come to Me.”

