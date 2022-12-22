What's Hot

SZA Name-Drops The 1 Singer She Thinks Is 'The GOAT'

The "Kill Bill" singer revealed that she found out about the Grammy-nominated singer via an iPod she discovered in college.
Ben Blanchet

Singer-songwriter SZA, whose album “SOS” is at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart this week, didn’t hold back as she recently talked about her love for Icelandic musician Björk.

The “Kill Bill” singer sampled Björk’s 2001 song “Hidden Place” on her new song “Forgiveless” and she told Entertainment Weekly that she’s always appreciated the artist.

“She’s the GOAT to me. From the way she was beating up reporters to the way she emotes in her music, she’s just the realest bitch alive,” SZA said.

SZA, who discovered Björk on an iPod she found in college, also revealed she danced to the artist’s song “Jóga” in high school.

She added that “Homogenic,” the singer’s critically-acclaimed 1997 album, is “perfect.”

“It’s perfect. Everything she does is so perfect,” SZA said.

SZA has previously been open about her love for Björk during an interview with Kerwin Frost in 2019.

SZA told Frost, who rocked a Björk shirt during the interview, that she was scared to meet the singer whose song “Jóga” has brought her to tears.

“I’ve cried and danced while crying and done all the movements, I feel like, to Björk...,” said SZA, who later talked with Frost about the singer’s “MTV Unplugged” performance of “Come to Me.”

Björk has also been transparent about her love for SZA, too. The “Army of Me” singer told Pitchfork’s “In Sight Out” podcast in 2017 that she once biked for an hour in Brooklyn while blasting SZA “really loud.”

Ben Blanchet

