SZA Finally Drops Video For 'Shirt' After Teasing The Song Nearly Two Years Ago

SZA finally released the full track and accompanying music video for her new single “Shirt,” much to the excitement of her fans.

The new single first generated buzz in December 2020 after a snippet of the unreleased song was published on social media. The clip inspired a viral TikTok dance challenge at the time, and fans begged the singer to release the full track.

In the long-awaited video, which was released at midnight on Thursday, the singer joins forces with actor LaKeith Stanfield for a violent Bonnie and Clyde-esque crime spree.

In one scene, SZA is seen bloodied and dying from a gunshot wound, before her spirit haunts Stanfield as he recklessly drives through a busy street. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor also appeared in SZA’s video for the song “I Hate U,” which she released in December 2021.

The video for “Shirt” was directed by Dave Meyers, who described it on Instagram as a “story of disposing of one’s burdens.”

SZA took to social media early Friday morning to celebrate and thank her team and Stanfield, who she thanked for “showing up yet again.”

Continuing in her tradition, SZA teased another new song at the end of the video for “Shirt.”