No Sewing, No Cutting: Actor Turns T-Shirt Into A Face Mask In Just 45 Seconds

With face masks in short supply, a cottage industry has sprung up that is dedicated to making and selling the protective gear now encouraged by the CDC and many municipalities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also plenty of do-it-yourself instructions that involve little effort. But the easiest option of all is already sitting in one of your drawers.

In a video posted on Twitter Monday, Indian actor Ronit Roy demonstrated how to turn a T-shirt into a full face mask with no cutting:

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020