Just in time for Veganuary is the launch of “World’s Favorite Mom” Tabitha Brown’s newest Target collection, which officially goes live at Target on Sunday, Jan. 8. While Brown focused on fashion and home decor in her previous two collections, the third line focuses on approachable vegan food and kitchenware, a fitting nod to her early fame as a food influencer.

From grocery items like scrumptious vegan cream cheese spreads, pastas and plant-based patties to cookware essentials like cast iron skillets, utensils and towels, the collection has a little something for everyone — even if you aren’t vegan.

The collection won’t be live for a few more days, but you can browse and bookmark some of our favorite items if you keep scrolling.

“With the new collection, I want people to take away that vegan food can be fun and delicious and you don’t have to overthink it,” Brown told HuffPost via Zoom call.

Most items in the collection are less than $10, and the only item over $45 is a rug. Brown officially announced the line in a recent Instagram video, emphasizing the importance of food in her life.

“Food is family, making memories. Food is love and how I love myself,” she said while cooking with the cast iron skillet from the collection.

Brown told HuffPost that she’s looking forward to seeing the creative meals, dishes and snacks her loved ones, friends and fans prepare with her products.

Check out some of the standout items below that you can browse ahead of the collection’s Jan. 8 launch at Target.

