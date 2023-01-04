Shopping
Just in time for Veganuary is the launch of “World’s Favorite Mom” Tabitha Brown’s newest Target collection, which officially goes live at Target on Sunday, Jan. 8. While Brown focused on fashion and home decor in her previous two collections, the third line focuses on approachable vegan food and kitchenware, a fitting nod to her early fame as a food influencer.

From grocery items like scrumptious vegan cream cheese spreads, pastas and plant-based patties to cookware essentials like cast iron skillets, utensils and towels, the collection has a little something for everyone — even if you aren’t vegan.

The collection won’t be live for a few more days, but you can browse and bookmark some of our favorite items if you keep scrolling.

Browse Tabitha Brown Cookware
Browse Tabitha Brown Groceries

“With the new collection, I want people to take away that vegan food can be fun and delicious and you don’t have to overthink it,” Brown told HuffPost via Zoom call.

Most items in the collection are less than $10, and the only item over $45 is a rug. Brown officially announced the line in a recent Instagram video, emphasizing the importance of food in her life.

“Food is family, making memories. Food is love and how I love myself,” she said while cooking with the cast iron skillet from the collection.

Brown told HuffPost that she’s looking forward to seeing the creative meals, dishes and snacks her loved ones, friends and fans prepare with her products.

Check out some of the standout items below that you can browse ahead of the collection’s Jan. 8 launch at Target.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A cast iron grill pan
This enameled pan is perfect for cooking burgers, hot dogs, sausages, fish, veggies and more. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees.
$30 at Target
2
Target
A yellow pitcher
Store water, lemonade, tea and other favorite beverages in this vibrant pitcher.
$20 at Target
3
Target
A set of 4 cereal bowls
With these colorful bowls, your breakfast routine will be a whole lot brighter. Each is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
$20 at Target
4
Target
An affirming cutting board
This rubberwood cutting board is 21 inches wide, giving you enough space to cut ingredients the way you want to.
$30 at Target
5
Target
A "very good" spatula
For any baking projects you have coming up, this silicone spatula will surely come in handy. It features one of Brown's signature phrases, "Very good."
$5 at Target
6
Target
A reusable grocery tote bag
With grocery prices high right now, finding ways to make your food last longer is more important than ever. Stock up on all of your essentials during your next store run with this ultra-chic grocery tote. It even folds up easily when you're done using it thanks to a built-in snap closure.
$8 at Target
7
Target
A portable soup container
Soup season is here and this 16-ounce portable container will make sure yours stays fresh during your commutes.
$10 at Target
8
Target
A glass water bottle
Stay hydrated this year with this aesthetically pleasing 34-ounce water bottle that features words of encouragement to read as you drink throughout the day.
$10 at Target
9
Target
A salt and pepper set made for dog lovers
If you follow Tabitha brown's Instagram account, you've likely seen her adorable dog Blacky make appearances. And now, you can have salt and pepper shakers that look just him.
$10 at Target
10
Target
Vegan sweet and salty organic popcorn
Add this sweet and salty ready-to-eat popcorn to your snack lineup. In addition to being vegan, it's also made with no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or artificial sweeteners.
$2.99 at Target
11
Target
A 2-pack of plant-based vegan garlic seasoned patties
These pre-seasoned garlic patties are vegan and plant-based, made with pea protein. Eat them by themselves or try them between buns, along with your favorite sauces and veggies.
$4.49 at Target
