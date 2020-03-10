ENTERTAINMENT

7-Foot-5 Tacko Fall Blocks Little Kids' Shots And It's Adorable

The Boston Celtics' popular reserve center and the young players seemed to enjoy the silliness.

Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-5 rookie center, doesn’t get much playing time. So it’s good to see he’s keeping his defensive skills sharp by blocking little kids’ shots at a recent Jr. Celtics clinic.

In video posted by the team, the pint-sized ballers shooting at a lowered rim are no match for Fall’s 8-foot-2 wingspan ― except one boy who actually gets one into the basket.

These kids may never again have so much fun getting dominated on the court.

How would you like to be a little kid and try to get a shot over this guy?
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
NBA Boston Celtics Jr. Celtics Basketball Clinic Tacko Fall
