7-Foot-5 Tacko Fall Blocks Little Kids' Shots And It's Adorable

Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-5 rookie center, doesn’t get much playing time. So it’s good to see he’s keeping his defensive skills sharp by blocking little kids’ shots at a recent Jr. Celtics clinic.
In video posted by the team, the pint-sized ballers shooting at a lowered rim are no match for Fall’s 8-foot-2 wingspan ― except one boy who actually gets one into the basket.
These kids may never again have so much fun getting dominated on the court.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter