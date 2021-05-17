The Boston Celtics were trying to make a fast transition. But NBA broadcaster Mike Breen was thinking fast food. (Watch the clip below.)

Breen, of the New York Knicks’ MSG network, called Celtics center Tacko Fall “Taco Bell” on Sunday as the player caught an out-of-bounds save by the Knicks and passed it forward to Jabari Parker for an eventual slam dunk.

“Did I just say Taco Bell?” Breen said seconds later.

“You must be hungry, bro,” his broadcast partner, Walt Frazier, replied.

“I need to get some sleep,” Breen concluded.

Breen received the Curt Gowdy Media Award for electronic journalism from the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

But even the greats make funny goofs.

Tacko Fall shall hence forth be known as Taco Bell, thank you for this Mike Breen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z858JgheIc — x - KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 16, 2021

The Knicks won, 96-92, to secure the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for Breen, he may have made a run for the border ― one of Taco Bell’s slogans. He segued into the commercial break by declaring he was getting something to eat, according to The Big Lead.

Mike Breen receives a standing ovation at MSG after being inducted into the @Hoophall this weekend! pic.twitter.com/kKE1uGFAxD — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2021