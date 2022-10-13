Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Wealth management experts are traditionally supposed to help people hang on to their fortunes, so it’s no wonder that Twitter users are dragging one who says he spent $28 on a single lunch at Taco Bell.

Scott Martin, chief investment officer at Kingsview Partners, appeared on Fox Business on Wednesday to gripe about inflation. In the process, he seemed to indicate he didn’t understand the value of a dollar.

“You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch,” Martin said during the segment. ”People need to pay for those things, and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved.”

Here’s a clip of the exchange, courtesy of Media Matters for America senior writer Eric Kleefeld.

Um, how is that even physically possible? (Also, don't think I'll take financial advice from this guy.)

Host Neil Cavuto was skeptical, and grilled Martin like he was one of the fast food chain’s $6.79 spicy double steak grilled cheese burritos.

“Wait a minute, you spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?” Cavuto asked.

“For lunch, yeah. It’s true,” Martin responded.

He later posted a copy of the receipt to Twitter, and it showed that he indeed paid $25.40 for his Taco Bell lunch before tax.

Some Twitter users noted that Martin overpaid by a wide margin by not ordering a combo that would include a drink.

Add your nachos and upgrade this drink for ~$16, depending on what the charge for the freeze is. Or ditch the nachos and spend $8 or $9 with that Mt. Dew Freeze pic.twitter.com/gXeqTKbecW — Hayle George C Scott 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇦 🇮🇱🇰🇷🇺🇸🌐 (@haylesatan) October 12, 2022

Cool. Here's my order for four people AND with a spare burrito for two of us to reheat for lunch tomorrow made just a little while ago.



The amount of food in that "order for one" alone makes it look like you purposely created a fake expensive order. pic.twitter.com/iUc0G632A1 — Jenna (@JennJayBee) October 13, 2022

just a lot of poor decisions-making going on with that order. complete chaos with no regard for savings or bundling — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 12, 2022

I'm sorry but...do you have any idea, ANY IDEA...how DRUNK you have to be...IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY(!)...to spend $28 on LUNCH at Taco Bell...FOR YOURSELF!? Is this part of a plumbing-related insurance scam? What did your toilet do to piss you off that much? Lawd have mercy... https://t.co/LPvapM9rYS — Julian Vandervelde (@BatMandervelde) October 13, 2022

Others joked there might have been, ah, some mitigating circumstance Martin forgot to mention.

If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling https://t.co/S3JpW3jbhG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2022

Here is the infamous $28 Taco Bell receipt. Scotty is a buddy of mine, but man this is a lot of food for one non-stoned person and especially for lunch. https://t.co/MhfNsAWZMR — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) October 12, 2022

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic predicted that Martin’s receipt would launch a new trend.

I tried to order the most outlandish meal that I thought I could possibly eat and simply could not get to $28.



I got to $21.55- at Cantina in SF which has some of the highest menu prices in the system.



My most common order is <$5.



Inflation is real though, even at TB. https://t.co/nDti89ckuu pic.twitter.com/EmvQXywQAh — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) October 13, 2022

And, of course, Taco Bell jumped in to boost the viral potential.

14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 13, 2022

However, one writer who attempted to eat $28 worth of Taco Bell food strongly recommended against others following his example.

Although Martin used his Taco Bell lunch to warn about the dangers of inflation, Patrick Redford, who wrote about his own stomach-churning endeavor for Defector, noted that eating $28 of Taco Bell food made him wish inflation was even higher, “so that spending that much at Taco Bell would not be so physically hazardous.”