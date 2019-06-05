A Taco Bell without taco shells might seem, well, criminal. But it’s not something to call the police about.

That’s announcement a police department in Louisiana issued this week in response to a citizen’s call for help.

A Taco Bell in Slidell ran out of hard and soft taco shells, and one irate customer reported the gross miscarriage of justice to the police.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Slidell Police Department agreed that the lack of taco shells was “truly a travesty.” But the offense wasn’t under their jurisdiction.

People who saw the police post had strong feelings. Here are some of the comments:

“ It should be renamed as Taco Dumbell.”

“Wow, people are serious about their processed foods!”

“Wow I’m not sure what’s the bigger crime calling the police for that stupidity or eating at Taco Bell 🤑”

“Slidell police department, this is definitely NACHO problem. 😂😂”

HuffPost reached out to Taco Bell, which did not immediately respond.