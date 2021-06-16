High-Flying Taekwondo Troupe Kicks Butt On 'America's Got Talent'

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team said it declined an invitation to perform at the Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19 concerns. But on Tuesday, the troupe had no trouble conquering another big stage ― “America’s Got Talent.” (Watch the video below.)

A dazzling array of high-flying kicks and acrobatics knocked out the judges. Tough-to-please Simon Cowell called the act “one of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been on ‘America’s Got Talent.’”

Host Terry Crews was especially impressed. He joked that the martial artists’ rejection of the Olympics deprived them of a chance for a gold medal, but “I am going to give you something golden right now.”

Crews pressed the Golden Buzzer to release the golden confetti and vault the team into the live rounds.