Mom Who Encouraged Kids To Spew Hatred At Arizona Mosque Sentenced To Probation

“We’re coming after you. We, the people. We’re exposing you. You guys stand for evil and nothing but evil,” she says in the video.

Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told HuffPost that the mosque incident occurred during a time of heightened Islamophobic activity in Arizona, including a protest outside a Phoenix mosque where demonstrators openly carried guns.

“After Trump’s nomination and election, local ‘patriot groups’ began to harass not only Muslims but many marginalized communities with a sense of impunity,” Siddiqi said. “Gonzales and her cohort were offshoots of this movement, individuals who felt they had a mandate to violently confront and harass minorities.”

On Tuesday, Gonzales told reporters that her actions at the mosque were “reprehensible” and “abhorrent.” She said she now strives “to exemplify what a model citizen looks like.”

Her attorney Marc Victor said that his client acted out of ignorance and that her views on Muslims have changed significantly over the past 14 months.

“Her crime is that she was horribly uneducated,” Victor said.

He also said that Gonzales has experienced a substantial amount of public humiliation over the incident. According to Victor, she is now open to sharing her reformed views about Islam with anti-Muslim groups and serving as a mediator to help build bridges between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The other adult involved in the incident has also apologized. Dauenhauer, who similarly pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage, was sentenced last November to 18 months of probation and 200 hours of community service.

During Gonzales’ sentencing, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Mark Brain told her that he hopes she has learned from the incident.

“I hope your attorney is right that you’ve figured this out, that Muslims are not all terrorists any more than Christians are all Timothy McVeigh,” Brain said, referring to the Oklahoma City bomber.

As for Siddiqi, he hopes that the case shows anti-Muslim groups they will be held accountable for their actions ― and that Gonzales realizes that “expending all this hate and vitriol in the world is only harmful to oneself.”

“Obviously, when you’re faced with the real possibility of prison and being branded as a violent hater ― it gives you a sense of perspective,” he said. “Our hope is that through meeting and dealing with Muslims, she will put to rest the facade that she put forth so brazenly before and build strong bridges with our community moving forward.”