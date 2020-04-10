Do we really need a spoiler warning for an obviously fake script? Meh. It’s hard to be sure of anything when director Taika Waititi is involved.

On a Thursday Instagram Live viewing session for his movie “Thor: Ragnarok,” Waititi teased hilarious concept art for his upcoming movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” while a script (seemingly from the film) sat in the background. That script shows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is alive.

TAIKA????? WHAT WAS THAT SCRIPT???? WHATTT pic.twitter.com/bZnwkQCxlp — Trisha ⧗ (@romanoffnparker) April 9, 2020

If you remember “Avengers: Endgame,” which you probably do since it was trending on Twitter just the other day, you know that Tony Stark is dead, dead, dead. It was the one way that the Avengers could beat Thanos. Again, he’s dead.

Well, that’s not the case in Waititi’s conveniently placed leaked script, because ― you know ― science!

The script reads:

TONY: Wazzuuuuurrrp! HE’S ALIVE!!! Perfectly normal, perfectly Tony. THOR: You’re back! TONY: In the sack, baby! Tony and Thor hug. THOR: But how? I saw you die. TONY: Science. Also, Thanos is back. THOR: Mother Frigga, no. (beat) So ... we’re assembling again? TONY: Again, again. It’s GO TIME.

Tony goes on to say everyone who died is coming back, and from now on they’ll all be known as the Avengererers. It’s all clearly very real-sounding and totally not a troll by the director.

Talking to Tessa Thompson later on Instagram Live, Waititi teased the actual “Thor: Love and Thunder” script.

“It’s so over the top now in the very best way. It makes ‘Ragnarok’ seem like a really run of the mill, sort of like, very safe film,” he said with a laugh, adding: “This new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to every single thing.”

Out of 14,000,605 possible futures, there’s probably not even one where the script the director leaked is real. But on the other hand, 10-year-olds would approve.