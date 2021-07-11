Take A Deep Breath Before You See Bella Hadid's Absolutely Stunning Lung Necklace

VALERY HACHE via Getty Images Bella Hadid poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Tre Piani" ("Three Floors") at the Cannes Film Festival.

There’s breathtaking, and then there’s Bella Hadid wearing a lung necklace on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

In a win for pulmonologists everywhere, the supermodel stunned at the world premiere of the Italian film “Tre piani” (“Three Floors”) in the south of France on Sunday afternoon with a major fashion statement to oxygenate us all.

The 24-year-old supermodel put her full chest on display at the 74th edition of the event in a form-fitting, long-sleeved black wool dress from Schiaparelli’s recent Haute Couture fall collection.

Given just how low the gown’s neckline scoops, Schiaparelli affixed gold-dipped “trompe l’œil lungs” with a rhinestone flourish to the front of the look, according to the designer, in the shape of bronchial tree passageways.

Hadid paired the edgy look with dangling ruby red earrings and her hair pulled back in a high bun.

In a post earlier in the week, the brand gave fans a closer look at the exquisite piece, which was designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry and debuted at couture week in Paris just days ago, according to Vogue.

The model has already been making quite the splash at the film festival, which regularly invites famous types to walk the red carpet despite not being in any films.

Earlier in the week, Hadid attended the screening of “Annette” in a black and white sleeveless vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown from 2002.

As the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was postponed due to COVID-19, the stars are especially eager to appear in-person and en-vogue this year.

Attendees including Marion Cotillard, Spike Lee, Diane Kruger, Jodie Turner-Smith, Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain have served up some truly memorable looks in recent days.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the Cannes red carpet below.

Lionel Hahn via Getty Images Marion Cotillard attends the "De Son Vivient" screening at the 74th annual Cannes FIlm Festival.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Director Spike Lee attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony at the 74th annual Cannes FIlm Festival.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Diane Kruger stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of "Tout S'est Bien Passe " at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the "Stillwater" red carpet for the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Helen Mirren attends the opening of the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Jessica Chastain arrives at the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.