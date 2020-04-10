Life

How To Take Care Of Your Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis is causing a lot of anxiety, trauma and uncertainty. Here are some expert tips on coping.
How To Tell If You Have Coronavirus Or If You're Experiencing Anxiety
Symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness and headaches can occur with stress and COVID-19. Here's how to differentiate them.
Stephanie Barnes
Got Major Anxiety Right Now? Here Are 6 Cheap Mental Health Resources
If you're dealing with coronavirus stress, try one of these affordable methods for help or therapy.
Lindsay Holmes
8 Things You Can Do If You Feel Helpless During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Small ways to support your community — while also boosting your mental health — during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kelsey Borresen
A Pandemic Is Hell For Everyone, But Especially For Those With OCD
Coronavirus anxiety can trigger major symptoms for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Here's what to do about it.
Jordan Zakarin
How To Deal If Everyone's Coronavirus Anxiety Is Piling Onto Yours
Talking about COVID-19 with friends and family a lot? This advice will help if that's hurting your mental health.
Kate Mooney
How To Sleep Better If Coronavirus Anxiety Is Keeping You Awake
Experiencing insomnia during the pandemic? Stress dreams? This expert advice is for you.
Jillian Wilson
Why Cleaning And Organizing Is So Therapeutic When We're Stressed
The coronavirus news isn’t the only thing that makes anxiety-induced cleaning such a soothing ritual.
Krissy Brady
Anyone In Eating Disorder Recovery Should Read This Coronavirus Advice
Stress and different access to food during social distancing can trigger harmful thoughts. Here's how to handle it.
Christine Byrne
How To Make The Most Out Of Teletherapy Right Now
Social distancing means no in-person sessions, so here's how to use online therapy for your mental health.
Lindsay Holmes
What Therapists Tell Patients Who Are Anxious About Coronavirus
If the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting your mental health, read this.
Kelsey Borresen
Panic Attacks And Night Terrors: The Mental Health Toll Of Coronavirus
Isolation is exacerbating symptoms for people with anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Angelina Chapin
How To Care For Your Kids' Mental Health During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Experts share ways parents can help their kids cope with social distancing.
Caroline Bologna
There's ASMR For Your COVID-19 Stress Now, Because Of Course
Plus, some other research-backed ways to keep calm and carry on.
Connor Garel
A Few Coronavirus Facts To Keep In Mind When You're Panicking
COVID-19 is a very real problem. But there are also some other points to keep in perspective if you're anxious.
Lindsay Holmes
