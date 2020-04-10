How To Take Care Of Your Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness and headaches can occur with stress and COVID-19. Here's how to differentiate them.
If you're dealing with coronavirus stress, try one of these affordable methods for help or therapy.
Small ways to support your community — while also boosting your mental health — during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus anxiety can trigger major symptoms for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Here's what to do about it.
Talking about COVID-19 with friends and family a lot? This advice will help if that's hurting your mental health.
Experiencing insomnia during the pandemic? Stress dreams? This expert advice is for you.
The coronavirus news isn’t the only thing that makes anxiety-induced cleaning such a soothing ritual.
Stress and different access to food during social distancing can trigger harmful thoughts. Here's how to handle it.
Social distancing means no in-person sessions, so here's how to use online therapy for your mental health.
If the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting your mental health, read this.
Isolation is exacerbating symptoms for people with anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Experts share ways parents can help their kids cope with social distancing.
Plus, some other research-backed ways to keep calm and carry on.
COVID-19 is a very real problem. But there are also some other points to keep in perspective if you're anxious.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
