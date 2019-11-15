5 Important Takeaways From Marie Yovanovitch's Testimony

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, on Friday as she testified before the House Intelligence Committee.

Before her testimony, Yovanovitch had already faced smears from Trump and his allies. During his infamous call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said Yovanovitch was “bad news” and that she was “going to go through some things.”

Yovanovitch was recalled from her ambassadorship in May after conservative pundits promoted unfounded claims that she was part of a Ukrainian attempt to boost Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

The former ambassador, who has served as a foreign service officer for 33 years under six presidents, has denied that claim.

Here are six key moments from her hearing on Friday.

1. Trump publicly intimidated Yovanovitch during the hearing ― and she responded in real time.

As Yovanovitch testified, Trump launched an attack on her reputation in a pair of tweets. Shortly afterward, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) read the tweets to Yovanovitch and asked her to publicly respond to them.

Trump tweeted that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” and denounced her work in both Somalia and Ukraine. Trump also said the president of Ukraine “spoke unfavorably” about her.

Yovanovitch appeared taken aback by the president’s remarks.

“It’s very intimidating,” she told Schiff. “I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but the effect is to be intimidating.”

Asked was she thought about Trump’s suggestion that “everywhere [she] went turned bad,” Yovanovitch said, “I — I don’t think I have such powers.”

She continued to defend her career:

I think that where I served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I’ve served in. Ukraine, for example where there are huge challenges, including on the issue we’re discussing today of corruption … they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014. The Ukrainian people get a lot of credit for that. Part of that also goes to the United States and to me, as the ambassador in Ukraine.

During a brief recess, Schiff slammed Trump’s attacks on Yovanovitch while speaking to reporters.

“We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States,” Schiff said.