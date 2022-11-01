Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead In Houston

Getty

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular Migos trio, was shot dead at a downtown Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported.

The musician, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

Takeoff was playing dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling with bandmate Quavo when an altercation broke out, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

Two other people were hospitalized, Houston police said. Quavo was unharmed, according to The Guardian.

The gunfire erupted during a private party with 40 to 50 attendees, Houston’s KPRC-2 reported.

Witnesses told KHOU-11 that security guards were involved in the shooting:

Police said they won’t confirm the victim’s identity until family members are notified. A representative for Migos did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Takeoff, his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset formed the Polo Club group in 2008. They released their first mixtape under the Migos moniker in 2011 and enjoyed their first mainstream hit “Versace” in 2013.

Advertisement

Takeoff released a solo album in 2018, titled “The Last Rocket.” Last month, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut as a duo called “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

Singer Keri Hilson led tributes to the musician on Twitter:

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

Devastating news this morning. My thoughts are with Davido and Chioma, as well as Takeoff’s loved ones. 🤍 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) November 1, 2022

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

Advertisement

Just opened up this bird app to news about Takeoff. Too many black men are not living to be “old.”



Rest In Peace to the best rapper in the Migos. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 1, 2022