The Delivery Foods Americans Are Ordering More During Lockdown

From restaurant closures to bread-baking crazes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way Americans eat in many ways. This applies to delivery orders as well.
It turns out Midwesterners are craving burritos. In the Northeast, it’s mac and cheese, according to new data from Grubhub.
The food delivery service calculated which foods rose in popularity in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West during the first month of social distancing for most Americans. Its study analyzed what food items were more frequently ordered in each region from March 15 through April 14 and compared that with orders from Feb. 15 through March 14.
In the Midwest, glazed doughnuts became 115% more popular; and sausage, egg and cheese burritos rose 341%. Nashville hot chicken sandwiches increased 173% in the Northeast and 157% in the South. Doughnut holes are 369% more popular in the West compared with the previous month.
Keep scrolling to see the five food items that have grown in popularity the most during this time of social distancing.
Midwest
Sausage, egg and cheese burrito: 341% more popular
Chili con queso: 204% more popular
Plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich: 119% more popular
Glazed doughnut: 115% more popular
Red velvet cupcake: 113% more popular
Northeast
Mac and cheese: 220% more popular
Carne asada bowl: 203% more popular
Barbecued bacon chicken sandwich: 198% more popular
Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 173% more popular
Shrimp Alfredo: 151% more popular
South
Burrito bowl: 345% more popular
Grilled steak burrito: 293% more popular
Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 157% more popular
Baby back ribs: 108% more popular
Bourbon chicken: 100% more popular
West
Chicken croissant: 375% more popular
Doughnut hole: 369% more popular
Chili con queso: 234% more popular
Grilled chicken sandwich: 149% more popular
Green chile cheeseburger: 127% more popular
Experts are still learning about the novel coronavirus. The information in this story is what was known or available as of press time, but it’s possible guidance around COVID-19 could change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.