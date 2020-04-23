CORONAVIRUS

The Delivery Foods Americans Are Ordering More During Lockdown

Grubhub shared which takeout and delivery food items have become more popular amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From restaurant closures to bread-baking crazes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way Americans eat in many ways. This applies to delivery orders as well.

It turns out Midwesterners are craving burritos. In the Northeast, it’s mac and cheese, according to new data from Grubhub.

The food delivery service calculated which foods rose in popularity in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West during the first month of social distancing for most Americans. Its study analyzed what food items were more frequently ordered in each region from March 15 through April 14 and compared that with orders from Feb. 15 through March 14.

In the Midwest, glazed doughnuts became 115% more popular; and sausage, egg and cheese burritos rose 341%. Nashville hot chicken sandwiches increased 173% in the Northeast and 157% in the South. Doughnut holes are 369% more popular in the West compared with the previous month.

Keep scrolling to see the five food items that have grown in popularity the most during this time of social distancing.

Midwest

Sausage, egg and cheese burrito: 341% more popular

Chili con queso: 204% more popular

Plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich: 119% more popular

Glazed doughnut: 115% more popular

Red velvet cupcake: 113% more popular

Northeast

Mac and cheese: 220% more popular

Carne asada bowl: 203% more popular

Barbecued bacon chicken sandwich: 198% more popular

Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 173% more popular

Shrimp Alfredo: 151% more popular

South

Burrito bowl: 345% more popular

Grilled steak burrito: 293% more popular

Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 157% more popular

Baby back ribs: 108% more popular

Bourbon chicken: 100% more popular

West

Chicken croissant: 375% more popular

Doughnut hole: 369% more popular

Chili con queso: 234% more popular

Grilled chicken sandwich: 149% more popular

Green chile cheeseburger: 127% more popular

