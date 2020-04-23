The Delivery Foods Americans Are Ordering More During Lockdown

From restaurant closures to bread-baking crazes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way Americans eat in many ways. This applies to delivery orders as well.

It turns out Midwesterners are craving burritos. In the Northeast, it’s mac and cheese, according to new data from Grubhub.

The food delivery service calculated which foods rose in popularity in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West during the first month of social distancing for most Americans. Its study analyzed what food items were more frequently ordered in each region from March 15 through April 14 and compared that with orders from Feb. 15 through March 14.

In the Midwest, glazed doughnuts became 115% more popular; and sausage, egg and cheese burritos rose 341%. Nashville hot chicken sandwiches increased 173% in the Northeast and 157% in the South. Doughnut holes are 369% more popular in the West compared with the previous month.

Keep scrolling to see the five food items that have grown in popularity the most during this time of social distancing.

Midwest Sausage, egg and cheese burrito: 341% more popular Chili con queso: 204% more popular Plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich: 119% more popular Glazed doughnut: 115% more popular Red velvet cupcake: 113% more popular Northeast Mac and cheese: 220% more popular Carne asada bowl: 203% more popular Barbecued bacon chicken sandwich: 198% more popular Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 173% more popular Shrimp Alfredo: 151% more popular South Burrito bowl: 345% more popular Grilled steak burrito: 293% more popular Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 157% more popular Baby back ribs: 108% more popular Bourbon chicken: 100% more popular West Chicken croissant: 375% more popular Doughnut hole: 369% more popular Chili con queso: 234% more popular Grilled chicken sandwich: 149% more popular Green chile cheeseburger: 127% more popular