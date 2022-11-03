Takeoff Autopsy Reveals Migos Rapper's Cause Of Death

Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed outside a Houston, Texas, bowling alley, died from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary autopsy report by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling with his uncle, fellow Migos member Quavo, when gunshots rang out. Takeoff was the only one fatally shot, but two of the 40 attendees suffered non-life-threatening wounds, The Associated Press reported.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference Tuesday that at least two shooters were responsible. He announced authorities already had several leads but implored witnesses to come forward and provide investigators with statements or footage of the shooting.

“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to the HPD and let us solve this situation,” Mayor Sylvester Turner added during the news conference. “Let us bring justice to this family.”

At 28, Takeoff was the youngest member of the Grammy Award-winning trio. He and Quavo formed Migos with fellow rapper Offset in 2011 after growing up in the same Lawrenceville, Georgia, household together, according to The New York Times.

Takeoff was publicly mourned on social media by his industry peers after his death.