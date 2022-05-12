Seven-year-old Talaya Crawford shrugged off a problem with her shoe at the start of a 200m track race to power back and decimate her rivals.

Crawford was forced to track back and fix the footwear that had come loose after the starting pistol fired. At the back of the pack, her chances of victory looked numbered. But one by one, she overtook her opponents and crossed the line first at the AAU track meet at Northwest High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertisement

Her father, the undefeated world boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, shared footage of her feat on Instagram, saying she was an inspiration.

“She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me,” he wrote. “This is the definition of not giving (up), heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”