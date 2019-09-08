Reeling Twitter Critics Cannot Believe Trump Invited The Taliban To Camp David

President Donald Trump had planned to meet secretly with the Taliban Sunday at Camp David on a bad date three days before the 18th anniversary of September 11 terror attacks. But he decided against it after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul Thursday that killed 12 people —including a U.S. soldier.

Americans were stunned.

The U.S. and Taliban had reach some kind of deal “on principle” so American forces can get out of Afghanistan. But it was an agreement that Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, considered inadequate, Bloomberg reported. So Trump aimed to fix things himself.

Now peace talks are off the table, the president tweeted.

Critics on Twitter lashed the planned meeting just days before the 9/11 anniversary with militants American soldiers have been fighting for years. In a July video the Taliban just justified the 9/11 attacks as payback for America’s “interventionist policies.”

Others pointed out Trump’s hypocrisy concerning Barack Obama, whom he blasted years ago for planning to negotiate with America’s “sworn enemy” — the Taliban.

So, @realDonaldTrump was going to fly Taliban terrorists to Camp David but didn’t because he found out the Taliban kill people? #Absurd #25thammendmentnow — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) September 8, 2019

Trump canceled a meeting with Denmark because he was upset at how they rebuffed his idea to sell Greenland to the USA, but actually invited the leaders of the Taliban to meet with him at Camp David just days before 9/11?



Just think about how insane that is. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 8, 2019

Not to be that guy, but just imagine if Obama invited the Taliban to the United States for talks days ahead of the anniversary of September 11th. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 8, 2019

What’s more disgusting than the President of the United States almost playing golf with the Taliban on the anniversary of 9/11 after GOP lawmakers delayed payments to 9/11 first responders for so long that some died of cancer before getting the help they needed? GOP hates the US. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 8, 2019

The Taliban were probably going to refuel/overnight at Turnberry. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) September 8, 2019

Remember when a black president innocently fist bumped his wife and Fox News called it a ✌🏻terrorist fist jab✌🏻 and now a white president is casually tweeting about chilling with the Taliban — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 8, 2019

Trump refused to meet with Robert Mueller face to face but he invited the Taliban to spend time with him at Camp David. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 8, 2019

You brought the Taliban to the United States the week of September 11? https://t.co/oxXYweNAOi — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 8, 2019

Mattis says he'll "break his silence in the case of a truly monumental Trump outrage, an eventuality that he has likened to pornography, in that, he told Amanpour, 'I’ll know it when I see it.'"

Does seeing Trump invite the Taliban to Camp David qualify?https://t.co/3BwUovy8lP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 8, 2019

I have to admit that I did not have "secretly invite the Taliban to Camp David three days before 9/11" on my Donald Trump Batshittery Bingo Card — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 8, 2019

Lots to tout. North Korea is building new nukes. Iran restarted its nuclear program. Maduro still in power. China trade war dragging down economy. India power play in Kashmir. Jared’s assistant doing ME peace. Respect for US at historic lows. The Taliban coming to Camp David (?!) https://t.co/Nq0waa1rpc — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 8, 2019

So since Trump had to cancel peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David tomorrow is he gonna invite ISIS to play golf tomorrow instead? — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) September 8, 2019

“How to #MAGA”

~by Donald J Trump.



Step 1—Ban Muslims “until we know what’s going on.”



Step 2—Invite the #Taliban to Camp David right before 9/11.



Step 3—Deport Marines who were injured fighting the Taliban.



Step 4—Say “I don’t know” a few times.



Step 5—#Sharpie everything. — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) September 8, 2019

Having the Taliban over to celebrate 9/11 and have no idea whether or not I can serve Impossible burgers. Is this something they can/will eat? Help!! #goodhosting — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) September 8, 2019

This is your regular reminder when Donald Trump is artofthedealmaking: He is an abysmal dealmaker and that has been true since at least the late 1980s. It’s just happening on a bigger and more consequential stage now. https://t.co/5OCtIBGKlz — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 8, 2019

Inviting the Taliban to Camp David the week of 9/11 is an entirely different level than just negotiating with terrorists.

The silence from Republican’ts is deafening. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) September 8, 2019

How do I know #MAGA is a cult? Because they’re already praising Trump for “cancelling his meeting with the Taliban” (that’ll show the Taliban!) rather than being mortified that there ever was a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David 4 days before 9/11. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 8, 2019

It’s not like he invited them to camp david..... (of course there’s a chance trump never invited the taliban to camp david because the president is a huge liar) pic.twitter.com/7pLBnKk7An — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 8, 2019

This July, the Taliban was defending 9/11. https://t.co/Coq9jwnvcZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 8, 2019

The Taliban called me, begging for a meeting. Big, tough Taliban guy. And he’s crying. Tears running down his eyes. And he says to me, “Sir, thank you for working to end the war.” But I had to say no. 🙄https://t.co/MZybcET868 — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) September 8, 2019