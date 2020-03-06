Talk Show Hosts Tell Trump What He Can Do With That Coronavirus 'Hunch'

Talk show hosts Thursday tore into President Donald Trump after he shared his “hunch” about the deadliness of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the president said he had a “hunch” that the World Health Organization’s estimated 3.4% mortality rate for the virus “is really a false number” and that it may be less than 1%.

That set off TV’s late night comedians.

“Who cares what the immunologists say? Donald Trump has a hunch!” Jimmy Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Here’s the thing: When you’re the president of the United States, you don’t go with hunches. You have the world’s greatest scientists at your disposal. You go with them. You listen to them,” he continued. “The only ‘hunch’ you should have is the one in your back when you’re leaning over that 12-piece bucket of extra crispy KFC.”

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” snarked: “Good news. Trump has a hunch that coronavirus isn’t as deadly as people think. In fact, he personally has a feeling that the death rate is lower than 1%. What the fuck is that?”

“‘I’ve got a feeling’ is a phrase that should only be reserved for low-stakes situations, like whether tonight’s gonna be a good good night,” Noah said.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert reminded the president that “science is not based on hunches. That’s why Bill Nye the Science Guy is more successful than his rival, Phil Munch, Man of Hunch.”

And Seth Meyers from “Late Night with Seth Meyers” told the president, “The only hunch of yours I trust is the one on your back after an hour at one of your rallies.”