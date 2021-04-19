How to Talk to Kids About Anti-Asian Violence And Racism

images by Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images “In order to talk to our children about race and racism, we need to get comfortable talking about race, period,” says a clinical social worker who works with Asian Americans.

Kris Mauna, a small business owner of a digital art and calligraphy shop, has three kids, ages 10 through 12. They’re preteens who are constantly scrolling through YouTube and TikTok. Teen influencers on those platforms don’t shy away from talking about politics or trending stories, so it’s nearly impossible for Mauna to shield her kids from news of violence committed against Asian Americans.

Not that Mauna, who’s Filipino American, would want to do that. Her children are not only Asian American; they’re Black, too. She and her husband have become well-versed in these types of difficult conversations since last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Still, the initial decision to talk about race (and police brutality) in America last summer didn’t come easy. Mauna said she and her husband spent many sleepless nights mulling just how much the kids needed to know about what was happening.

Then and now, they’ve decided to be direct and honest with their children.

“I’m the type of parent that wants my children to understand that the world may hate them simply based on the color of their skin,” Mauna told HuffPost. “I want them to know that being both Asian American and Black in this country right now is unsafe.”

“You want your kids to be anti-racist but also to be settled and proud of the skin they’re in.” - Gabrielle Zhuang-Estrin, clinical social worker in Los Angeles

As Mauna sees it, talking to her kids about a rise in racist incidents during the coronavirus pandemic is the best way to prepare them “for harsh realities,” even on the playground.

One poll last September found that 1 in 4 Asian American youths have experienced racist bullying online and in person since the pandemic began. One 14-year-old student in Dallas reported that a group of high school boys followed him home, feigned coughing on him and shouted, “Ching chong! You have Chinese virus!” Others reported cyberbullying.

Attacks targeting Asian Americans in general, many of them women or older people, have increased nearly 150% in the past year, according to a study released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Virginia Duan, a Taiwanese Chinese American freelance writer and editor, has also been having constant conversations on this topic with her four kids, especially the older two, who are 11 and 9. After last month’s Atlanta spa shootings, which took the lives of eight people ― six of them women of Asian descent ― Duan decided to have a more specific conversation with her 9-year-old daughter.

“These talks are never one and done,” Duan said. “With the Atlanta shootings, I honestly can’t remember if my daughter brought it up or she just happened to be in the room when I spoke to my husband about it.” (Duan said she and her husband have generally been “uncensored” when talking about these recent attacks.)

“With the kids, we are always talking about racism, white supremacy, and patriarchy ― but usually in simpler terms,” she said.

Gabrielle Zhuang-Estrin, a clinical social worker who works with the Asian American community in Los Angeles, said parents like Duan and Mauna are doing the right thing.

“In order to talk to our children about race and racism, we need to get comfortable talking about race, period,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean we need to obtain our master’s degree in critical race theory, or to be the perfect ally or anti-racist person,” she explained. “It just means we need to gain some competence in sitting with discomfort knowing we have privilege and grappling with our own racial identities.”

Right now, many Asian Americans are reckoning with past racial harassment they’ve experienced in spite of their “model minority” status. It’s imperative that adults explore their own experiences and unconscious biases so that they’re able to guide their children through their feelings.

“You want your kids to be anti-racist but also to be settled and proud of the skin they’re in,” she said.

If you’re not sure where to start, below is advice from therapists like Zhuang-Estrin and Asian American parents about how they’ve learned to broach this difficult topic. Much of the advice is tailored and told from the perspective of Asian American parents, but there are relevant lessons here for all parents.

Simplify concepts for younger kids.

For elementary-aged kids, 10-20 minutes may be more than enough time to give them a little context and understanding about racism, as well as answer any questions they may have, said Therese Mascardo, psychologist of Filipino descent who works within the Asian American community.

“Use simple sentences to describe what is happening, like: ‘Someone hurt an elder because they looked like us,’” she said. “Keep the conversation brief and to the point.”

Two recent viral videos provide great examples. Jane Park, a Seattle mother of Korean descent, recorded a video on TikTok showing how she talked to her kids about the March 16 shooting in the Atlanta area.

In the viral video, Park shows her children, ages 7 and 5, the words “Stop,” “Asian” and “Hate.” She then asks the kids about their feelings and walks them through some ways they can raise awareness and address racism in their own community.

In another video posted on Instagram, mom and former elementary school teacher Naomi O’Brien sits down with her 5-year-old and explains the recent hate incidents and how they’re tied to anti-Asian rhetoric related to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s really no age too young to talk about the implications of race in the United States. Zhuang-Estrin has a biracial toddler, and she and her partner are already talking about skin color.

“We use picture books as a tool to wake her up to the fact that the skin color we have embeds us in a racial narrative that can be both difficult and painful as well as wonderful and beautiful,” she said.

Tell it to them straight, but shield them from traumatic videos.

When Duan talks to her kids, she resists the urge to soften the information. She tells it to them straight: Asian American people are being targeted simply for being Asian.

That being said, you don’t need to go into traumatizing detail, and you certainly don’t need to show them any videos.

“I think we need to normalize not needing to watch videos of brutality and violence to acknowledge the horror and wrongness of an action,” Duan said. “If your children are Asian, watching the videos can make them more afraid. It can also inure and desensitize kids to violence against people ― Asian or otherwise.”

Tell them what they can do to protect themselves.

If your kids are Asian, you don’t want to send them off into the world with a bunch of scary information they don’t know what to do with. Make sure they feel a sense of agency after your talk.

For instance, after every conversation Mauna has about this topic with her kids, she always ends the chat by telling them what they can do to protect themselves in different scenarios.

“I’ll them, ‘If someone were to ever say such hateful things to you or hurt you because you’re Asian or Black, then you know that you have to protect yourself, right?’” she said.

“I go on to tell them ways they can do so: Tell a teacher, always make sure you watch each other’s backs when mom and dad can’t, fight back by being a better person because you know that the things they are doing or saying aren’t right,” she said.

She also reminds them of the importance of being a good bystander in situations like this.

“I tell them ways they can help a friend if they witness them being attacked,” she said. “Don’t just stand by or walk away, you have to help people who can’t help themselves or nothing will change.”

Depending on your kids’ ages, don’t shy away from providing context and history.

Help kids understand the context of this moment. Because some of the suspects in these attacks have also been people of color, Guan worries that the coverage her kids see in the news or on social media might reframe what’s going on as a Black versus Asian issue.

“Research shows that the majority of anti-Asian violence has been committed by white people, but the overwhelming press has been highlighting incidents where Black or Brown folks have committed the violence,” she said.

Guan asks her children why they think that is.

“As a family, interrogate yourselves on why and how these narratives play together to aid white supremacy and further divide people of color,” she said. “You have to teach your kids how to examine what stories are not being told and why.”

Discuss, too, the history of racism against Asian Americans ― the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882 and the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, for instance.

In school, Asian American history, especially the darker chapters, tends to get short shrift. Your kids may not have heard the names Grace Lee Boggs or Vincent Chin but they’ve undoubtedly heard names like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. Give them context for understanding Anti-Asian racism by talking about what they already know about racism in America because of figures like Parks and King, Mascardo said.

Remember to pause, ask questions and talk about feelings.

Hearing about senseless acts of violence is a lot to take in at any age. Pause frequently and make sure that your child is comprehending what you’re saying, Mascardo said.

“Ask them how they’re feeling and give them permission to express difficult emotions. Other questions to ask: ‘Have you ever seen something like this happen before?’ ‘How would you feel if someone treated you this way?’

Validate any pain, fear, confusion, anger or sadness that they feel.

“They may have some big feelings, so it’s helpful to talk about some helpful ways to cope,” she said.

Maybe that means punching a pillow if they are feeling angry or letting them know it’s OK to cry if they’re sad. If this year has been weighing on your child more than you realized ― or they share with you racism they’ve experienced ― you might consider exploring therapy as an option.

It’s OK for you to share with your kids how you’re feeling, too; just try to centralize their feelings, Mascardo said.

“Honor your children’s unique feelings and remember that they may not have the same emotions come up as you might expect,” she said.

Then, check back regularly; a one-time talk with your kids isn’t enough.