“Tall Girl 2” is this week’s most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sequel to 2019′s “Tall Girl” premiered on Feb. 11 and continues the story of the titular character, a towering teen named Jodi who struggles with confidence, dating and other high school pressures. In “Tall Girl 2,” Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Angela Kinsey and Steve Zahn reprise their roles from the original film.

In second place in the Netflix ranking is another sequel, the 2013 animated film “Despicable Me 2.” (The 2010 original “Despicable Me” is in fourth.)

A number of other older films are also in the ranking, including the live-action comedy “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and the sports drama “Warrior” (2011).

As for new Netflix originals, there’s also the British true-crime documentary “The Tinder Swindler” and the German horror movie “Das Privileg,” aka “The Privilege.”

