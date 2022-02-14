Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Tall Girl 2'

A new German horror film and a true crime documentary are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Tall Girl 2” is this week’s most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sequel to 2019′s “Tall Girl” premiered on Feb. 11 and continues the story of the titular character, a towering teen named Jodi who struggles with confidence, dating and other high school pressures. In “Tall Girl 2,” Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Angela Kinsey and Steve Zahn reprise their roles from the original film.

In second place in the Netflix ranking is another sequel, the 2013 animated film “Despicable Me 2.” (The 2010 original “Despicable Me” is in fourth.)

"Tall Girl 2" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Tall Girl 2" on Netflix.

A number of other older films are also in the ranking, including the live-action comedy “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and the sports drama “Warrior” (2011).

As for new Netflix originals, there’s also the British true-crime documentary “The Tinder Swindler” and the German horror movie “Das Privileg,” aka “The Privilege.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Scooby-Doo”

9. “Warrior”

8. “The Other Guys”

7. “The Hangover”

6. “The Privilege” (Netflix)

5. “The Kindness of Strangers”

4. “Despicable Me”

3. “The Tinder Swindler” (Netflix)

2. “Despicable Me 2”

1. “Tall Girl 2” (Netflix)

