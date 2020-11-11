Grizzly Mom Stands Up To Hunters And They Are Awestruck At Her Height

Oh, mama.

A mother grizzly bear approached two hunters in Alberta, Canada, and blew their minds when she stood and towered over their truck. (Watch the video below.)

“Oh my gosh!” one of the men can be heard saying in the clip, posted Tuesday. “Ja! That’s creepy.”

The mother bear was walking with her three cubs when she ambled toward Justin Giesbrecht and his father Ray, who were observing from their vehicle. The animal checked out the two through a closed window and reared up imposingly before walking away with her brood.

“That got my heart rate going,” one of the hunters said. “I thought she was gonna come smash the truck.”

Justin Giesbrecht told For the Win the men were on a deer hunt near Edson on Oct. 31.

“We left the area out of respect for the grizzly family,” he told Viral Hog.