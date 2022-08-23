Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

These tall bookcases add style and storage to your space.

Staff Writer

A stylish ladder <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KELBEL-Shelves-Multipurpose-Organizer-Furniture/dp/B083LSHT3Z?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62ffa745e4b0f72c09d72850%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shelf displaying all your favorite knick-knacks " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ffa745e4b0f72c09d72850" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KELBEL-Shelves-Multipurpose-Organizer-Furniture/dp/B083LSHT3Z?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62ffa745e4b0f72c09d72850%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shelf displaying all your favorite knick-knacks </a>.
Amazon
A stylish ladder shelf displaying all your favorite knick-knacks .

When upgrading your home decor, you have to think vertically. This is especially true for people with compact apartments or who are trying to revamp a smaller space. If you don’t have a lot of room to play, you’ve got to take advantage of your vertical space.

The chicest way to do that? With a ladder shelf, of course.

Say goodbye to that unopened pack of floating shelves that are still sitting in your basement because you’ve never actually installed them. Ladder shelves, styled after actual ladders, are the ultimate throw-and-go home decor. Simply put them together, and in most cases, simply lean them against a wall and use them to show off all your items. Best of all, ladder shelves are light and airy, making them super easy to move around a space and to decorate around.

While ladder shelves are great for holding your books, they can also be used to display your plants or hold skin care, doodads, knick-knacks and anything else you like having around. Throw one up in the kitchen for a little coffee bar, keep one in the bathroom for an instant product organizer or set one up in your bedroom to ensure you always have a place to put your jewelry and deodorant.

To help you find the most chic and versatile ladder storage for you, we’ve scoured the internet and read a ton of reviews to feature our nine favorite shelves.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Overstock
A colorful five-shelf ladder bookshelf
Add a pop of color to your space with this leaning ladder shelf. It stands 72.75 inches tall and comes in 12 colors to bring some vibrance to any room.

Promising review: "Well packaged arrived undamaged. Easy to put together. Needed an open cabinet for WiFi and other electronics for a small corner. This works great and I get many compliments on it." — Overstock customer
$118.14 at Overstock (originally $138.99)
2
Home Depot
A metal five-shelf ladder bookcase
For industrial chic that's warm, this 73-inch five-shelve shelf screws directly into your wall for a major ladder look. The metal sides make it extra elevated.

Promising review: "Just wow! What a perfect addition. extremely easy to assemble and the directions were spot on. Just absolutely love it!" — ajoh
$162.79 at Home Depot
3
Amazon
An A-frame shelf with five levels
At 66 inches high, this A-frame shelf is totally eye-catching and will be a centerpiece that pulls your room together. With a wood-toned frame and white shelves, it's a slightly contrasting piece that will elegantly display books, plants and other knick-knacks.

Promising review: "I LOVE this A-frame shelving unit. I was searching for an item like this after I saw one on article.com that was so beautiful but it was $500!! This unit looks almost identical to the one on Article's website but it's a third of the price! And there are no sacrifices to the look, quality, sturdiness, etc. I seriously love, love, love this item! It's my favorite piece of furniture." — colleen
$219.99 at Amazon
4
Wayfair
A ladder desk with two shelves
Part desk, part 65-inch ladder shelf, this combination unit is perfect for small and big spaces alike. It has a pull-out drawer for your office supplies and two shelves for displaying your favorite things. Reviewers say they use it as a coffee station in the kitchen, too.

Promising review: "I can’t believe all of my stuff fit! This was a great purchase that will look great for many years to come. Happy musician/artist." — Danielle
$195.99 at Wayfair (originally $268)
5
Amazon
An elegant five-tier ladder bookshelf
Long and lean, this 70-inch bookshelf will fit in smaller rooms and make the most of vertical space. It comes in three colors and has five shelves.

Promising review: "I love it since I saw the picture and when I was done building it I was even more happy. Is tall and the height is just great. It looks amazing in my room. Ill bug it again and recommended too!" — Allison
$73.17+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of four-shelf ladder bookcases
For extra storage, this set of two ladder-style bookshelves can be placed side by side or separated. Each one stands 60 inches high and comes in three colors.

Promising reviews: "This was perfect for my husband and I apartment living room area. His and Hers. It was easy to built, very sturdy, and good value for what you’re paying. Definitely recommend." — Liesly
$217.69 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A natural-looking ladder bookshelf
Featuring five shelves and a triangular base, this 60-inch leaning shelf is made to display plants, flowers, books or anything else that sparks Marie Kondo-style joy. It comes in two lovely shades of wood.

Promising review: "This is an attractive and stylish bookcase. I wanted something different than the tired looking, old-fashioned bookcases of my past. It showcases my books and looks great. I have since ordered a second one. I am someone who does not like putting things together but this bookcase was easy to assemble." — Kate
$83.99+ at Amazon
8
Wayfair
A solid wood ladder bookcase
Perfect for bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens or common spaces, this solid wood leaning shelf helps keep you organized. It's 50 inches high with five 15-inch-wide shelves, and comes in three shades of wood.

Promising review: "It's beautiful, perfect for small places. It can be stained or painted or unfinished. I love it." — Debra
$61.99 at Wayfair (originally $109.99)
9
Urban Outfitters
A mid-size storage ladder with a couple deeper shelves
Perfect for your bedroom or closet space, this 43-inch storage ladder has shelves ranging from 6.8 to 12.5 inches deep to help keep your accessories organized.

Promising review: "Recently moving I had to build the shelf but it only took 20 minutes. It can hold a bunch, currently using it as a book shelf/display for figures, and it carries a lot of weight. definitely recommend!!" — celestialun
$79 at Urban Outfitters
