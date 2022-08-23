Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

When upgrading your home decor, you have to think vertically. This is especially true for people with compact apartments or who are trying to revamp a smaller space. If you don’t have a lot of room to play, you’ve got to take advantage of your vertical space.

The chicest way to do that? With a ladder shelf, of course.

Say goodbye to that unopened pack of floating shelves that are still sitting in your basement because you’ve never actually installed them. Ladder shelves, styled after actual ladders, are the ultimate throw-and-go home decor. Simply put them together, and in most cases, simply lean them against a wall and use them to show off all your items. Best of all, ladder shelves are light and airy, making them super easy to move around a space and to decorate around.

While ladder shelves are great for holding your books, they can also be used to display your plants or hold skin care, doodads, knick-knacks and anything else you like having around. Throw one up in the kitchen for a little coffee bar, keep one in the bathroom for an instant product organizer or set one up in your bedroom to ensure you always have a place to put your jewelry and deodorant.

To help you find the most chic and versatile ladder storage for you, we’ve scoured the internet and read a ton of reviews to feature our nine favorite shelves.

