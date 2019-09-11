Multiple People Stabbed At Florida Industrial Park

Google Streetview Multiple people were stabbed at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Tallahassee police responded to a reported stabbing at Dyke Industries around 8:30 a.m. and discovered numerous victims, a police spokesperson told HuffPost. The victims were provided immediate medical attention, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement that it had received five people from the incident and was evaluating their conditions. The hospital initially reported receiving six patients.

“One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition; and two patients are in good condition,” a hospital spokesperson told HuffPost.

“The suspect is in custody,” Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Damon Miller told reporters on the scene. “There is no one outstanding at this time.”

“It is a big scene,” Miller added. “We’re just trying to figure out why this happened and what act would cause this person to do this.”

TPD’s Damon Miller on Wednesday’s stabbing at Dyke Industries pic.twitter.com/guQDvOXPX0 — Karl Etters (@KarlEtters) September 11, 2019

The Tallahassee Democrat interviewed a woman who said her husband was one of the victims. Marquitta Campbell said she was on the phone with her husband, Bobby Riggins Jr., who was visiting Dyke Industries for job interview, when she heard a commotion.

“The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby, I’ve been stabbed five times,’” Campbell told The Democrat. “‘I’ve been stabbed.’”

Andy Campbell and Nina Golgowski contributed reporting.