Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Alaina 6 Months After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared an Instagram post Tuesday honoring her niece, Alaina Housley, who was killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, six months ago.

The co-host of “The Real” posted a photo of her niece, writing in the caption, “missing you every day.”

“The pain of how you were taken from us comes back,” Mowry-Housley wrote. “I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah’s hands like you did. I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become.”

She continued, “I’ll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you.”

Alaina Housley was among the 12 victims killed by a gunman during a deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks in November. The gunman was found dead at the scene.

Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, released a joint statement shortly after the shooting to publicly confirm that their niece, whom they called “an incredible young woman,” was one of the victims.

Family and friends joined Alaina Housley’s parents, Arik and Hannah Housley, to celebrate her life in Napa on Nov. 18. Alaina Housley, who was 18, was a student at Malibu’s Pepperdine University.

Mowry-Housley returned to her daytime talk show “The Real” on Nov. 26 after a hiatus following the deadly mass shooting. She delivered an emotional on-air plea for gun control, saying she hoped the tragedy would serve as a “catalyst for change.”