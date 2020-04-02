Tamia And Deborah Cox Sing Beautiful Duet Of 'Count On Me' While Social Distancing

R&B singers Tamia Hill and Deborah Cox teamed up to deliver a soul-stirring cover of the 1990s hit “Count on Me” from their homes, as the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

Both Hill and Cox shared the video on Instagram earlier this week of their version of the song, which was originally performed by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans on the soundtrack album for the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale.”

The R&B stars, who are celebrated for hit songs like Hill’s “So Into You” and Cox’s “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” are joined in the split-screen video by producer Shep Crawford, playing the piano from his home.

“Even though we’re apart I love that we are all finding creative ways to keep connected and stay together during these times,” Hill wrote on Instagram. “My friends @deborahcox @shepcrawford and I found comfort in this beautiful song and we hope you will too.”

“Keep your friends close (but not closer than 6ft!),” she added in reference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on social distancing.

“A little comfort to you... stay safe everyone!” Cox wrote on Instagram.

Many Instagram users shared that they had found comfort in Cox and Hill’s rendition of the ’90s classic.

“This brought tears to eyes,” one person wrote on Hill’s page. “So beautiful and touching. Thank you for sharing this with the world.”

“I needed this,” wrote another.

Last month, Hill, a six-time Grammy nominee, shared a video on Instagram of her singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” alongside her husband, former NBA player Grant Hill, who played the piano.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus