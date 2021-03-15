Tamika D. Mallory Calls For Justice During Grammys Ceremony: 'State Of Emergency'

Activist Tamika D. Mallory delivered a powerful speech about racial justice during rapper Lil Baby’s performance at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night.

Mallory joined rapper and activist Killer Mike and activist and actor Kendrick Sampson, all of whom made guest appearances during the Atlanta rapper’s performance of his song “The Bigger Picture.”

“It’s a state of emergency, it’s been a hell of a year, hell for over 400 years,” she said. “My people it’s time we stand, it’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises.”

Mallory then looked directly at the camera and said: “President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

“And to accomplish this, we don’t need allies, we need accomplices,” she continued.

Mallory later chanted “Until Freedom,” a nod to the name of a social justice organization she co-founded.

Lil Baby’s performance — which appeared to include a nod to Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by Atlanta police in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in June last year — was dedicated to police brutality and protests on the fight for racial justice and equality for Black lives.

He told Rolling Stone ahead of the show that his performance, not being nominated, was the most important part of the night for him. “The Bigger Picture” received nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

“I paint pictures with my songs and wanted the performance to bring that picture to life,” he said. “Just like with the song, this performance had to reflect the real. No sugar-coating. My family, my fans and my city know who I do this for.”